“Better trio than prime BBC,” “Peter Parker and Tony Stark” – Fans react as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend FA Cup final with Indian cricketer

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli attended the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, June 3. Fans on Twitter reacted as Kohli was seen in attendance with his wife Anushka Sharma and teammate Shubman Gill.

The Red Devils lost the game by a score of 2-1. Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead with a sumptuous volley seconds after the kick-off. While Bruno Fernandes equalized in the second half, Gundogan found the back of the net yet again to make it 2-1.

The German's second-half strike turned out to be the winner as despite persistent attempts, Erik ten Hag's side failed to equalize.

Kohli's presence, though, drew reactions from fans across Twitter. One of them wrote:

"Better trio then Prime BBC in my books."

Another claimed:

"Peter Parker and Tony Stark."

Here are some of the best reactions on the social media platform as Virat Kohli attended the FA Cup final:

Henry @henry_nothorrid @mufaddal_vohra Better trio then Prime BBC in my books✍️ @mufaddal_vohra Better trio then Prime BBC in my books✍️

Aman @Chiku_Bhaiya @mufaddal_vohra Kohli Saab ne Vamika wala pass Gill ki dediya. @mufaddal_vohra Kohli Saab ne Vamika wala pass Gill ki dediya.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill have attended the FA Cup Final. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill have attended the FA Cup Final. https://t.co/RjXpziMtcO

FA Cup final attendance is a testament to Virat Kohli's football fandom

The FA Cup final attendance goes to show how big a fan Virat Kohli is of the beautiful game. The cricketer will take the field for the WTC final soon. However, he didn't miss the opportunity to attend the high-voltage Wembley clash.

Kohli is an avid lover of football and is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has previously shown respect to the Portuguese superstar on multiple occasions. Kohli once chose Ronaldo over Messi, telling The Times of India:

"I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer. He revolutionized the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

Kohli added:

"Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

Ronaldo's former side Manchester United, though, couldn't secure a win in the FA Cup final. Whether Virat Kohli was supporting any specific team or was just present as a neutral supporter is unclear.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes