“Better than any version of Drogba”, “It’s our time now” – Liverpool fans rave over player beating 'finished allegations’ with record in Reds’ 5-0 first-half display against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans have heaped praise on Roberto Firmino following his stunning first-half display against newly-promoted Bournemouth on Saturday (August 27).

The forward provided three assists within the first half hour of the clash at Anfield, before grabbing one for himself in the 31st minute.

Firmino has been criticized for his performances at the start of the season, as he had little impact in the Reds' games against Fulham and Manchester United.

Liverpool FC @LFC Reds goals for Bobby Firmino! Reds goals for Bobby Firmino! 💯 Reds goals for Bobby Firmino! 😍 https://t.co/mZq3kQJaxi

Jurgen Klopp's side were looking for their first victory of the campaign following a slow start to the season. The Reds had the three points in the bag before the break as they led 5-0.

Firmino has been a key member of Klopp's side since the German took over at Anfield in 2015 and has won every major trophy available in that time. However, the Brazilian international appears to no longer be the first-choice striker at Liverpool following the arrival of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan arrived at the Merseyside club for a club-record fee (£85 million). However, he earned a three-match suspension following a bizarre headbutt against Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen.

Firmino appears to have grabbed his opportunity to impress Klopp, and fans took to Twitter to praise the forward. Here are some of the reactions:

Andile🇸🇿 @andile_mag1



Liverpool Diaz Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of premier league match.Liverpool Diaz #ManUnited Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of premier league match.Liverpool Diaz #ManUnited https://t.co/CzSRVkYJOk

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ If I’m being honest Firmino is better than any Version of Drogba If I’m being honest Firmino is better than any Version of Drogba https://t.co/I7HANcZA4F

Omwamba 🇰🇪 @omwambaKE It seems like 'Finished' Roberto Firmino is better than Haaland. It seems like 'Finished' Roberto Firmino is better than Haaland.

Harvey ⚽️ @HarveyYNWA Let’s be serious now, Firmino has came back from his Holiday, it’s our time now. Let’s be serious now, Firmino has came back from his Holiday, it’s our time now. https://t.co/f1fUmSDS3H

Roberto Firmino insists Liverpool will challenge on all fronts this season

The Reds enjoyed an incredibly successful season last term as they won both domestic cups. However, the Merseysiders fell short of a quadruple as they finished runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Firmino discussed his team's aims for the new season, as he proclaimed:

“I feel grateful for last season. I don’t want to diminish the achievement of the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Who knows this season? We’ll go after all four trophies again, but it’s about taking things step by step, working very hard to get there."

"Of course, it’s possible and our focus is to win all four trophies. We will compete for all four, but it depends on the work we do and how we progress. Our focus is to compete in and win all four competitions.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar