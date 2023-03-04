“Better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL” – Twitter goes wild as Arsenal secure unbelievable comeback win over Bournemouth

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates today (March 4) was an action-packed affair. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the back-and-forth contest.

It took Philip Billing only nine seconds to break the deadlock. The Bournemouth man recorded the second-fastest goal in Premier League history to leave the league leaders stunned.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Gunners when Marcos Sensei added to the visitors' advantage with his 57th-minute strike.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, once again displayed their resilience, a trait that has been an important factor in their stay atop the Premier League table. Thomas Partey reduced the deficit with a 57th-minute strike before Ben White restored parity in the 70th minute.

White's effort from Reiss Nelson's pass marked his first goal for the club.

Nelson, the provider for White's goal, scored a 97th-minute winner to hand Arteta's team title aspirations a massive boost. He truly played the role of a super-sub, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Heading into the clash, the Gunners were the league leaders, while Bournemouth were 19th in the table. Despite the gap in the league table, the match was anything but a walk in the park for Arteta's lot.

The Gunners now have 63 points from 26 league matches. Their lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table is now five points.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2:

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 I have run out of words to describe my love for Arsenal Football Club. I have run out of words to describe my love for Arsenal Football Club.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn I will never forget this season. This is the most incredible Arsenal team I’ve ever witnessed. I will never forget this season. This is the most incredible Arsenal team I’ve ever witnessed.

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Arsenal in the PL this season is better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL competition Arsenal in the PL this season is better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL competition https://t.co/FlibsmMjWc

Harvinth 🪱kin @harvinthskin OMGGGGG it’s Arsenal’s year, I don’t care what you say WHAT THE FUCKKKK OMGGGGG it’s Arsenal’s year, I don’t care what you say WHAT THE FUCKKKK

. @Nigerianscamsss Yeah Arsenal are winning the league.



Reiss Nelson went full Federico Macheda. Yeah Arsenal are winning the league.Reiss Nelson went full Federico Macheda.

Shola 👑 @itsSh0la Arsenal’s comeback is scary asf Arsenal’s comeback is scary asf🔥🔥🔥

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-2 Arsenal.



THEY HAVE DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!! IN THE 98TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!!!!!! 3-2 Arsenal.THEY HAVE DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!! IN THE 98TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/bJCZKEEQD0

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Arsenal could’ve had 5 penalties today literally. That fact that 0/5 were given tells you everything you need to know about the officiating. Arsenal could’ve had 5 penalties today literally. That fact that 0/5 were given tells you everything you need to know about the officiating.

Deng. @UTDDengv2

How many times are these Arsenal players gonna keep asking for a pen How many times are these Arsenal players gonna keep asking for a pen😭https://t.co/0xWXMMpmxs

SPORTbible @sportbible GOAL!!! ARSENAL HAVE WON IT IN THE 97TH MINUTE!! GOAL!!! ARSENAL HAVE WON IT IN THE 97TH MINUTE!!

Septimus 🇸🇱 @septimusajprime Arsenal why didn’t you start the game like this? Arsenal why didn’t you start the game like this? https://t.co/fsyfL2wBL5

Troll Football @TrollFootball 57' Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

57' Arsenal 0 - 2 Bournemouth 57' Chelsea 1-0 Leeds57' Arsenal 0 - 2 Bournemouth https://t.co/timncMt7oF

C. @ArsecaI Arsenal players at the end of the game Arsenal players at the end of the game https://t.co/vWmv1I5BTP

Premier League @premierleague



Philip Billing scores the second-fastest goal in PL history! ⏱️ Scoring in a flashPhilip Billing scores the second-fastest goal in PL history! ⏱️ Scoring in a flash ⚡️Philip Billing scores the second-fastest goal in PL history! ⏱️ https://t.co/E4cQ48JTkP

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Philip Billing's goal in 9.11 seconds against Arsenal is now the second-fastest goal scored in Premier League history 🤯 Philip Billing's goal in 9.11 seconds against Arsenal is now the second-fastest goal scored in Premier League history 🤯 https://t.co/OhXw7WG4y1

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Shane Long: 7.69 seconds

Philip Billing: 9.11 seconds

Ledley King: 9.82 seconds

Alan Shearer: 10.52 seconds

Christian Eriksen: 10.54 seconds



2nd fastest in PL history. 🤯 Philip Billing's goal has OFFICIALLY been clocked at 9.11 seconds against Arsenal:Shane Long: 7.69 secondsPhilip Billing: 9.11 secondsLedley King: 9.82 secondsAlan Shearer: 10.52 secondsChristian Eriksen: 10.54 seconds2nd fastest in PL history. 🤯 Philip Billing's goal has OFFICIALLY been clocked at 9.11 seconds against Arsenal:1️⃣ Shane Long: 7.69 seconds2️⃣ Philip Billing: 9.11 seconds3️⃣ Ledley King: 9.82 seconds4️⃣ Alan Shearer: 10.52 seconds5️⃣ Christian Eriksen: 10.54 seconds2nd fastest in PL history. https://t.co/36LiXfaMXW

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto

Philip Billing’s goal after 9.1 seconds is the 2nd fastest in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019 Philip Billing’s goal after 9.1 seconds is the 2nd fastest in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019⏰ https://t.co/BliYyiSz7A

Jalen Hurts . @heyltsmio Marcos sensei are you kidding me Marcos sensei are you kidding me

Arsenal @Arsenal WE'RE BACK IN IT



PARTEY FIRES INTO THE NET



1-2 (63) WE'RE BACK IN ITPARTEY FIRES INTO THE NET1-2(63) 👊 WE'RE BACK IN IT⚽️ PARTEY FIRES INTO THE NET 🔴 1-2 🍒 (63) https://t.co/FYTLn7gRZt

Ibrahim Sannie Daara @SannieDaara What a pass from Thomas Partey!



What a pass from Thomas Partey! https://t.co/LWNyuhXs9y

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Thomas Partey pays tribute to Christian Atsu Thomas Partey pays tribute to Christian Atsu❤️ https://t.co/4qwrPyMGw2

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Thomas Partey is the best player in the Arsenal team! Classic player! Thomas Partey is the best player in the Arsenal team! Classic player! https://t.co/4H5kI0sijo

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Partey scores to bring Arsenal back into the game! What a thriller! Partey scores to bring Arsenal back into the game! What a thriller! https://t.co/CSVKUy8nv4

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Thomas Partey shouldn’t even be allowed on the pitch by the way. Thomas Partey shouldn’t even be allowed on the pitch by the way.

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Thomas Partey walks straight to Manchester United’s starting lineup and put Casemiro on the bench. Thomas Partey walks straight to Manchester United’s starting lineup and put Casemiro on the bench. https://t.co/4Bg2sYfJrP

ZJ @Zak__J this Partey clinic this Partey clinic https://t.co/7m7zEhDfyf

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Thomas Partey has had the same shirt underneath his jersey in the past 4 games, glad he finally got his goal and got the chance to honor Christian Atsu. Thomas Partey has had the same shirt underneath his jersey in the past 4 games, glad he finally got his goal and got the chance to honor Christian Atsu. https://t.co/Xr1pcnp758

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Partey scored and quickly ran to catch the ball. This guy sacrifices for Arsenal more than he sacrifices for his national team the black stars. He’s a traitor. Partey scored and quickly ran to catch the ball. This guy sacrifices for Arsenal more than he sacrifices for his national team the black stars. He’s a traitor. https://t.co/kb6Hy5tvVV

Premier League @premierleague



Thomas Partey gets one back for the hosts! Can the league leaders mount a comeback?



#ARSBOU GOAL Arsenal 1-2 AFC Bournemouth (62 mins)Thomas Partey gets one back for the hosts! Can the league leaders mount a comeback? GOAL Arsenal 1-2 AFC Bournemouth (62 mins)Thomas Partey gets one back for the hosts! Can the league leaders mount a comeback?#ARSBOU

ESPN UK @ESPNUK

70': Reiss Nelson assist for Ben White's first Arsenal goal



What a comeback from Arsenal 69': Reiss Nelson subs on70': Reiss Nelson assist for Ben White's first Arsenal goalWhat a comeback from Arsenal 69': Reiss Nelson subs on70': Reiss Nelson assist for Ben White's first Arsenal goalWhat a comeback from Arsenal 👏 https://t.co/kmW0u7R8dl

afcstuff @afcstuff BEN WHITE’S FIRST EVER ARSENAL GOAL! BEN WHITE’S FIRST EVER ARSENAL GOAL! ❤️ https://t.co/Nb9aSjZTSD

FPL Marcin @FPLMarcin Ben White scoring the week everyone wildcards him out Ben White scoring the week everyone wildcards him out https://t.co/Sgy1ZsnlT8

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen What a time for Ben White to score his first Arsenal goal. What a time for Ben White to score his first Arsenal goal.🔴 https://t.co/KBpaZ0BI5c

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted a tough match against Bournemouth

Despite being at the two polar opposite ends of the Premier League table, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted that the Gunners would face a stern test against Bournemouth.

Odegaard claimed that the Cheers are currently battling for survival from relegation and are approaching every match with intensity. The clash at the Emirates showed that the Norwegian attacking midfielder was spot on in his prediction.

The former Real Madrid midfielder wrote in his program notes (via the Gunners' official website):

"Like Everton they are fighting for every single point near the bottom of the table. They will set up well and will make it difficult for us. They are coming to the team that’s top of the table, so that will give them motivation as well and we have to expect a difficult game."

Arsenal will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP away in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

