“Better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL” – Twitter goes wild as Arsenal secure unbelievable comeback win over Bournemouth

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates today (March 4) was an action-packed affair. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the back-and-forth contest.
It took Philip Billing only nine seconds to break the deadlock. The Bournemouth man recorded the second-fastest goal in Premier League history to leave the league leaders stunned.
Things took a turn for the worse for the Gunners when Marcos Sensei added to the visitors' advantage with his 57th-minute strike.
Mikel Arteta's side, however, once again displayed their resilience, a trait that has been an important factor in their stay atop the Premier League table. Thomas Partey reduced the deficit with a 57th-minute strike before Ben White restored parity in the 70th minute.
White's effort from Reiss Nelson's pass marked his first goal for the club.
Nelson, the provider for White's goal, scored a 97th-minute winner to hand Arteta's team title aspirations a massive boost. He truly played the role of a super-sub, scoring a goal and providing an assist.
Heading into the clash, the Gunners were the league leaders, while Bournemouth were 19th in the table. Despite the gap in the league table, the match was anything but a walk in the park for Arteta's lot.
The Gunners now have 63 points from 26 league matches. Their lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table is now five points.
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted a tough match against Bournemouth
Despite being at the two polar opposite ends of the Premier League table, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted that the Gunners would face a stern test against Bournemouth.
Odegaard claimed that the Cheers are currently battling for survival from relegation and are approaching every match with intensity. The clash at the Emirates showed that the Norwegian attacking midfielder was spot on in his prediction.
The former Real Madrid midfielder wrote in his program notes (via the Gunners' official website):
"Like Everton they are fighting for every single point near the bottom of the table. They will set up well and will make it difficult for us. They are coming to the team that’s top of the table, so that will give them motivation as well and we have to expect a difficult game."
Arsenal will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP away in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.
