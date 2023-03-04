Create

“Better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL” – Twitter goes wild as Arsenal secure unbelievable comeback win over Bournemouth

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 04, 2023 22:45 IST
Arsenal recorded a thrilling win against Bournemouth
Arsenal recorded a thrilling win against Bournemouth

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates today (March 4) was an action-packed affair. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown while watching the back-and-forth contest.

It took Philip Billing only nine seconds to break the deadlock. The Bournemouth man recorded the second-fastest goal in Premier League history to leave the league leaders stunned.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Gunners when Marcos Sensei added to the visitors' advantage with his 57th-minute strike.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, once again displayed their resilience, a trait that has been an important factor in their stay atop the Premier League table. Thomas Partey reduced the deficit with a 57th-minute strike before Ben White restored parity in the 70th minute.

White's effort from Reiss Nelson's pass marked his first goal for the club.

Nelson, the provider for White's goal, scored a 97th-minute winner to hand Arteta's team title aspirations a massive boost. He truly played the role of a super-sub, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Heading into the clash, the Gunners were the league leaders, while Bournemouth were 19th in the table. Despite the gap in the league table, the match was anything but a walk in the park for Arteta's lot.

The Gunners now have 63 points from 26 league matches. Their lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table is now five points.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2:

I have run out of words to describe my love for Arsenal Football Club.
I will never forget this season. This is the most incredible Arsenal team I’ve ever witnessed.
ARSENAL TODAY https://t.co/05RCdfHh8p
Arsenal in the PL this season is better than any version of Real Madrid in a UCL competition https://t.co/FlibsmMjWc
OMGGGGG it’s Arsenal’s year, I don’t care what you say WHAT THE FUCKKKK
Yeah Arsenal are winning the league.Reiss Nelson went full Federico Macheda.
Arsenal’s comeback is scary asf🔥🔥🔥
3-2 Arsenal.THEY HAVE DONE IT!!!!!!!!!!!! IN THE 98TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/bJCZKEEQD0
Reiss Nelson, game changer!!! 😍🤩🙏🏾 @Arsenal
Arsenal could’ve had 5 penalties today literally. That fact that 0/5 were given tells you everything you need to know about the officiating.
How many times are these Arsenal players gonna keep asking for a pen😭https://t.co/0xWXMMpmxs
GOAL!!! ARSENAL HAVE WON IT IN THE 97TH MINUTE!!
Arsenal why didn’t you start the game like this? https://t.co/fsyfL2wBL5
57' Chelsea 1-0 Leeds57' Arsenal 0 - 2 Bournemouth https://t.co/timncMt7oF
Arsenal players at the end of the game https://t.co/vWmv1I5BTP
Scoring in a flash ⚡️Philip Billing scores the second-fastest goal in PL history! ⏱️ https://t.co/E4cQ48JTkP
Philip Billing's goal in 9.11 seconds against Arsenal is now the second-fastest goal scored in Premier League history 🤯 https://t.co/OhXw7WG4y1
🤯 Philip Billing's goal has OFFICIALLY been clocked at 9.11 seconds against Arsenal:1️⃣ Shane Long: 7.69 seconds2️⃣ Philip Billing: 9.11 seconds3️⃣ Ledley King: 9.82 seconds4️⃣ Alan Shearer: 10.52 seconds5️⃣ Christian Eriksen: 10.54 seconds2nd fastest in PL history. https://t.co/36LiXfaMXW
Philip Billing’s goal after 9.1 seconds is the 2nd fastest in @premierleague history, after Shane Long for Southampton v Watford in April 2019⏰ https://t.co/BliYyiSz7A
Marcos sensei are you kidding me
Marcos Sensei what a header🔥#ARSBOU
👊 WE'RE BACK IN IT⚽️ PARTEY FIRES INTO THE NET 🔴 1-2 🍒 (63) https://t.co/FYTLn7gRZt
What a pass from Thomas Partey! https://t.co/LWNyuhXs9y
Thomas Partey pays tribute to Christian Atsu❤️ https://t.co/4qwrPyMGw2
Thomas Partey is the best player in the Arsenal team! Classic player! https://t.co/4H5kI0sijo
Partey scores to bring Arsenal back into the game! What a thriller! https://t.co/CSVKUy8nv4
Thomas Partey shouldn’t even be allowed on the pitch by the way.
Thomas Partey walks straight to Manchester United’s starting lineup and put Casemiro on the bench. https://t.co/4Bg2sYfJrP
this Partey clinic https://t.co/7m7zEhDfyf
Thomas Partey has had the same shirt underneath his jersey in the past 4 games, glad he finally got his goal and got the chance to honor Christian Atsu. https://t.co/Xr1pcnp758
1-2.PARTEY HAS PULLED ONE BACK!!! https://t.co/4RRLDxRmuU
Partey scored and quickly ran to catch the ball. This guy sacrifices for Arsenal more than he sacrifices for his national team the black stars. He’s a traitor. https://t.co/kb6Hy5tvVV
GOAL Arsenal 1-2 AFC Bournemouth (62 mins)Thomas Partey gets one back for the hosts! Can the league leaders mount a comeback?#ARSBOU
2-2.BEN WHITE HAS EQUALIZED!!!!!!!! https://t.co/PLH1E7EMmE
69': Reiss Nelson subs on70': Reiss Nelson assist for Ben White's first Arsenal goalWhat a comeback from Arsenal 👏 https://t.co/kmW0u7R8dl
BEN WHITE’S FIRST EVER ARSENAL GOAL! ❤️ https://t.co/Nb9aSjZTSD
Ben White scoring the week everyone wildcards him out https://t.co/Sgy1ZsnlT8
What a time for Ben White to score his first Arsenal goal.🔴 https://t.co/KBpaZ0BI5c
GOAL!!!2-2BEN WHITE
BEN WHITE WITH HIS FIRST GOAL FOR ARSENAL! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/COzVhl1d1u
Bournemouth players today #ARSBOU https://t.co/hTr4kcUr7f

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted a tough match against Bournemouth

Despite being at the two polar opposite ends of the Premier League table, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard predicted that the Gunners would face a stern test against Bournemouth.

Odegaard claimed that the Cheers are currently battling for survival from relegation and are approaching every match with intensity. The clash at the Emirates showed that the Norwegian attacking midfielder was spot on in his prediction.

The former Real Madrid midfielder wrote in his program notes (via the Gunners' official website):

"Like Everton they are fighting for every single point near the bottom of the table. They will set up well and will make it difficult for us. They are coming to the team that’s top of the table, so that will give them motivation as well and we have to expect a difficult game."

Arsenal will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP away in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

