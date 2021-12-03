“Better to work with me for 1 year” – Ralf Rangnick sends message to Manchester United hierarchy

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has made some stunning claims about his future at the club.

Attending his first press conference as Manchester United boss, the German tactician said it would be better if steps down from the managerial role sooner rather than later.

Rangnick has been given a six-month contract after which he will prolong his stay at the club by another two years as a consultant.

Much has been made of Rangnick only being offered a six-month managerial role despite being one of the most reputed names in world football.

When asked if he wants to stay in charge after the first six months, the 63-year-old said:

"The people with whom I've spoken with, they have been very clear that it is a six-month role. We have never spoken about what will happen in the summer. If they will speak about me with that, we will see. if they ask me about my opinion, I might make the same recommendation that I did at RB Leipzig twice, that it might be better to work with me for one year."

Rangnick was in attendance on Thursday night when Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford. He was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was in charge of Manchester United for almost three years.

Rangnick will be in the Manchester United dugout for the first time when the Red Devils face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United

Michael Carrick was appointed as caretaker boss after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He took charge of three games for the Red Devils, winning two of them.

His managerial debut saw Manchester United beat Villareal in an important away match in the Champions League. Carrick's second assignment was a tough away fixture against Chelsea, with Manchester United drawing versus the Premier League leaders.

His final game in charge was United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the league last night.

Carrick announced his exit from the club after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford. Explaining his decision, the former Manchester United midfielder said:

"I promised my family when I was playing that after I'd finished playing, because you put so much into it, that I'd retire and we'd have a bit of time together. It never happened, I came straight into coaching. Just in kind of recent days, it's just that feeling that the timing's right, it feels right. It's not been easy to make the decision in that respect but in terms of family and, how I feel right now, I'm really content and happy and looking forward to what's ahead."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United can get off to a winning start under Ralf Rangnick at the weekend.

