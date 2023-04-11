“Better than the World Cup final” – Twitter explodes as Ben Foster saves last-gasp penalty to help Wrexham beat Notts County in promotion battle

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster was the hero for Wrexham, who beat Notts County 3-2 in a top-of-the-table National League thriller on Monday (April 10).

Wrexham and County headed into the title battle with both sides sitting on 100 points. The clash was dubbed the biggest game in non-league football history. It didn't disappoint, as the two EFL League Two hopefuls played out a remarkable nail-biter at the Racecourse Ground.

It was the visiting Magpies who took the lead in the 45+4th minute through John Bostock's incredible free-kick. However, the Dragons hit back just after half-time through Paul Mullin's 48th-minute strike. They then took the lead in the 69th minute when Jacob Mendy got on the end of a low-driven cross.

County evened matters in the 75th-minute courtesy of Kyle Cameron's effort. Wrexham once again took the lead just three minutes later when Elliot Lee fired home a superb strike.

The Dragons were heading into the dying embers on the brink of taking a three-point lead over their title rivals. However, drama ensued in the 90+7th minute when Ben Foster produced a remarkable save to deny Cedwyn Scott's penalty.

It was a memorable day for Wrexham. The club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cheered on in delight. Their side has moved ever closer to sealing their return to the English Football League for the first time in 12 years.

One fan deemed the game to have been more enthralling than the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France:

"That Wrexham vs Notts County game was better than the World Cup Final."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a dramatic game that could easily be shown in movie theatres:

B/R Football @brfootball



45+4'—Wrexham 0-1 Notts County

49'—Wrexham 1-1 Notts County

69'—Wrexham 2-1 Notts County

75'—Wrexham 2-2 Notts County

78'—Wrexham 3-2 Notts County



And Ben Foster saved a penalty in the 97th minute The top-of-the-table National League Wrexham vs. Notts County clash though 🌶️45+4'—Wrexham 0-1 Notts County49'—Wrexham 1-1 Notts County69'—Wrexham 2-1 Notts County75'—Wrexham 2-2 Notts County78'—Wrexham 3-2 Notts CountyAnd Ben Foster saved a penalty in the 97th minute The top-of-the-table National League Wrexham vs. Notts County clash though 🌶️45+4'—Wrexham 0-1 Notts County 49'—Wrexham 1-1 Notts County69'—Wrexham 2-1 Notts County75'—Wrexham 2-2 Notts County78'—Wrexham 3-2 Notts CountyAnd Ben Foster saved a penalty in the 97th minute 😱 https://t.co/3lYNNZHqFo

Kini🇵🇭🇮🇳 @lcfckini Wrexham vs Notts County is the most exciting game I’ve watched in a while Wrexham vs Notts County is the most exciting game I’ve watched in a while😭 https://t.co/mtBxqnjxzg

Ellis Platten - AwayDays @ellis_platten Wrexham vs Notts County is the game today and an absolute testament to the quality of the English footballing pyramid.



What other Footballing country would have this much interest in a game in their FIFTH tier?



Absolutely incredible. Wrexham vs Notts County is the game today and an absolute testament to the quality of the English footballing pyramid. What other Footballing country would have this much interest in a game in their FIFTH tier? Absolutely incredible.

Jack @jckwlsh_ Fair play to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Got me genuinely invested in non league and watching Wrexham vs Notts County on a bank holiday. Fair play to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Got me genuinely invested in non league and watching Wrexham vs Notts County on a bank holiday.

𝐉𝐍𝐖 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @IsakRoleNO14 Moment of Silence for the people who missed Wrexham vs Notts County Moment of Silence for the people who missed Wrexham vs Notts County https://t.co/T2MZBuFTpW

Dan Sandison @DanMUNDIAL That Wrexham vs Notts County game was better than the World Cup Final. That Wrexham vs Notts County game was better than the World Cup Final.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport Wrexham vs Notts County. Unbelievable game, unbelievable call from the referee & unbelievable save from Ben Foster. Love the National League, although they must implement two automatic promotion spots ASAP. Wrexham vs Notts County. Unbelievable game, unbelievable call from the referee & unbelievable save from Ben Foster. Love the National League, although they must implement two automatic promotion spots ASAP.

Mark Greenacre @greenacre_mark #WrexhamAFC Wrexham Vs Notts County, probably the best game of football I've seen all season... WOW Wrexham Vs Notts County, probably the best game of football I've seen all season... WOW 👏 #WrexhamAFC

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's win and Ben Foster's incredible save

Ben Foster was the hero for the Dragons at the Racecourse Ground.

Ryan Reynolds was left wowed by Wrexham's win over Notts County, saying that he felt like he didn't have a heart anymore, telling BT Sport:

"I feel like I don't have a heart anymore. I think I used all the beats I had left during that match. That was unlike anything I've ever seen before... I'm actually grateful that I didn't care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive."

The Deadpool actor, who has fallen in love with the game, also lavished praise on Ben Foster's match-winning heroics:

"When I get my hands on Ben Foster, he's going to be on the injured reserve list because I'm going to hug him so hard."

Poll : 0 votes