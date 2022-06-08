"Between £70m and £80m" - Football agent says Tottenham made contact to sign Manchester United superstar 

Super-agent Roberto De Fanti has revealed Tottenham Hotspur held talks with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford over a potential move this summer.

Rashford, 24, encountered a difficult season at Old Trafford which saw him lose his place in the Red Devils' starting XI. The English forward made 32 appearances, scoring just five goals and contributing two assists.

It was the worst return of his career since he made his professional debut back in 2015. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has been considering his future as a result of his situation at Manchester United.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Super-agent Roberto De Fanti has revealed the price it will take to sign the United star (via CaughtOffside):

“Prior to any discussions, a valuation of around £40m, maybe £50m, seemed fair, but it turns out the attacker would cost a lot more – between £70m and £80m.”

De Fanti also revealed Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with the Englishman, saying:

“It seems there have been some discussions very recently between the player’s camp and Tottenham Hotspur. The London club feel negotiating a deal for Rashford is virtually impossible though – so that transfer no longer seems an option.”

Rashford enjoyed a quick rise to prominence at United, having made the step up from the club's youth academy. He has made 303 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 93 goals and contributing 57 assists.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the English star is at risk of missing out on making the tournament. He has been left out of Gareth Southgate's past two squads, with his form having taken a huge stumble in the 2021-22 season.

Ralf Rangnick's departure from Manchester United may have ended Marcus Rashford's talks with Tottenham

It seems Marcus Rashford won't be joining Tottenham

SportBible reports that Rashford resented former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The United star's problems this season began when the German took over back in December last year. He quickly saw his place in the starting XI taken by youngster Anthony Elanga. Rangnick was not afraid to be honest with his players, which reportedly drew the ire of Rashford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Rangnick on Rashford future: “The window is closed right now. Even in case, suppose Rashford and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that - but in the summer. Not now”. Rangnick on Rashford future: “The window is closed right now. Even in case, suppose Rashford and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that - but in the summer. Not now”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/VrPLquZNkW

The 24-year-old made only nine Premier League starts under Rangnick and cut a frustrated figure throughout the German's stint as interim manager.

Rangnick was set to move into a consultancy role following his brief spell in charge at United. However, the two parties ended their working relationship, with Rangnick taking over the Austrian national team.

Back to work @santandave 🏾 " Marcus Rashford on Instagram: "3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing peopleBack to work @santandave Marcus Rashford on Instagram: "3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing peopleBack to work @santandave 🎶✌🏾😄" https://t.co/LRwQnkvHrF

Many expect Rashford to look to impress new United boss Erik ten Hag and get back to the heights he had been reaching prior to his woeful campaign. The Manchester United star has already begun an intense pre-season training regime in order to get into top-notch fitness.

