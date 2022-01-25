"Beyond irresponsible, what a clown" - Arsenal fans slam Mikel Arteta as key player faces spell on the sidelines due to injury

Arsenal fans have slammed manager Mikel Arteta over Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat against Liverpool last week. Arteta revealed after Saturday's goalless draw against Burnley in the Premier League that Tomiyasu might be ruled out for a few weeks after the injury.

The Japanese right-back had been nursing an injury but returned to play in the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool due to a lack of available players. But his injury resurfaced during the game, which could now see him sit out for Arsenal for a few weeks.

Fans have expressed their anger against Arteta for fielding the Japanese international despite his injury woes ahead of the game. Tomiyasu has become a fan favorite since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium last summer from Italian side Bologna to replace Hector Bellerin.

The injury to Tomiyasu could not have come at a worse time for the Gunners as they look to fight for fourth spot in the Premier League table. They face some intense competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United for the same.

Fans are enraged at the Gunners' boss for making their fight for fourth spot tougher because of his 'irresponsible' handling of Tomiyasu.

Here are some of the tweets by the Gunners' fans:

ag™️ @TAGunner28



"Tomi had an injury and we didn't have anybody to play in that position against Liverpool. He needs to recover and look after himself, to try and be available as quick as he can. He will be out for a few weeks."



We played Tomi against Liverpool in the energy drink cup with an injury that's going to keep him out for weeks not days? Beyond irresponsible

Adebayor backs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Arsenal 'do not know how to forgive'

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his fallout with Arteta saw him benched in the Premier League. The Gabon striker had multiple disciplinary breaches that led to him being stripped of the captaincy and he looks likely to leave the club soon.

The former Gunners player said he knows what the player is going through and backs the player to bounce back stronger.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "That's Arsenal for you, they never know how to forgive."



Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club. "That's Arsenal for you, they never know how to forgive." Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club. https://t.co/rTIkkffn7h

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adebayor said:

“I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you. “They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot. He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best - I’ve sent him a message already. “We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.”

Edited by Aditya Singh