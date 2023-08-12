"Beyond stupid and disrespectful", "Are you serious" - Arsenal fans destroy Mikel Arteta for benching in-form attacker against Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta has decided to bench Leandro Trossard for Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12) despite his fine run of form, leaving fans infuriated.

The Gunners will kick off their Premier League season with a game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. They lost the league to Manchester City by five points last term, but begin the new campaign with hopes of mounting another title challenge.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Arsenal have announced their starting lineup for the game. Mikel Arteta has named a strong XI, with summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber earning a spot. Gabriel Magalhaes is the only notable absentee, with Thomas Partey seemingly playing in defense.

However, Arteta's decision to not start Trossard has not gone down well among fans. Many believe the Belgian deserves to start ahead of Eddie Nketiah in attack after scoring thrice in pre-season. He also netted the equalizer for the team in their 1-1 draw against City in the Community Shield, which they went on to win on penalties.

How have Arsenal fared in lead up to Nottingham Forest game?

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer window, making three major additions to their squad. They have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined sum of over £200 million. The Gunners are also expected to announce David Raya's signing from Brentford on loan imminently.

The north London giants played five friendlies to get themselves ready for the 2023-24 season. They played out 1-1 draws against Nurnberg and AS Monaco at either end of pre-season. They registered victories over Barcelona and MLS All-Stars. Manchester United were the only side to beat them in exhibition matches.

Mikel Arteta's side faced Manchester City in the Community Shield in what was their first competitive game of the season. They went on to win the game 4-1 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time. They will now look to get their league campaign off to a winning start against Nottingham Forest.