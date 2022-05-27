"Beyond whatever happens in the final" - Sergio Aguero picks 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero believes Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or irrespective of the outcome of the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

The Frenchman is one of the front-runners to win the award this year thanks to his incredible performances and statistics for Los Blancos this season.

Benzema helped his side win the La Liga title, ending the season as the league's top goalscorer with 27 goals, and the second-highest assist provider with 12 assists.

The striker's Champions League performances have left opponents, fans, and pundits stunned. He scored an incredible 17-minute hat-trick in the second leg of the round of 16 against PSG to help his side claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Benzema also scored a hat-trick in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Chelsea, before scoring the winning goal of the tie in the second leg. He scored two penalties against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

When asked if the Frenchman deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, Aguero claimed that Benzema's performances this season have warranted his claim to the trophy. Aguero told Stake.com:

"For his performance this season, yes. Beyond whatever happens in the final, Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

Real Madrid will face a Liverpool side that has already won the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season. Karim Benzema could face his toughest test of the season as he goes up against Virgil van Dijk, who is widely considered one of the best defenders in the world.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be another major contender for the Ballon d'Or this year

Much like Karim Benzema, Liverpool star Sadio Mane has also enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and is in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or.

The 29-year-old has been in incredible form during the second half of the season, playing a key role in his side's EFL Cup and FA Cup triumphs. He ended the Premier League season on a high, scoring eight goals in his last 13 league games.

Mane also scored a goal in both legs of Liverpool's semi-final tie with Villarreal in the Champions League. He has scored 23 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Aside from his incredible performances for the Reds, Mane also led Senegal to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. He scored three goals and provided two assists. Mane also scored the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout in the final.

