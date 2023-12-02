"Big 5 games" - Arsenal legend Paul Merson reveals his Premier League title prediction ahead of festive fixtures

Arsenal icon Paul Merson thinks that his former club will win the Premier League this season if they get through the five games before Boxing Day.

The title race is heating up once again and with the festive season approaching, the league is entering an important period. The Gunners play Wolverhampton Wanderers later today (December 2).

They take on Luton Town (December 6) and Aston Villa (December 9) in two back-to-back away matches next. A home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 will be followed by a scintillating Anfield showdown against Liverpool on December 23.

The five important fixtures could be the make or break for the Gunners' title aspirations, according to Merson. He told Sky Sports:

"Five games before Boxing Day. Big five games coming up for every team. I think if Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league."

Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the league with 30 points from 13 games. Defending champions Manchester City are second, a point behind the league leaders. Liverpool are third with 28 points from 13 matches in a top-heavy league table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reckons his team will further improve

Arsenal were brilliant in the Premier League last season although they finished second after topping the league table for 248 days. This season, Arteta's side are yet again in title contention. The north Londoners have lost only one of their 13 league games this season and have won nine, drawing the other three.

Arteta, though, thinks his team are still an evolving project and they will level up with time. He said (via the Gunners' official website):

“I think there are more levels to come, I hope so. We have to continue to do a lot of the things we are doing well in games to earn the right to win but I think we can still improve and be more consistent."

The Gunners will come into the clash against Wolves on the back of a thumping 6-0 UEFA Champions League home win against RC Lens on November 29. Six different players got on the scoresheet for Arteta's side team in their UCL clash.