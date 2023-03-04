"Big addition for them" - Manchester United told 25-year-old star would be perfect partner for Bruno Fernandes

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The pundit claims the Dutchman will be the ideal partner for Bruno Fernandes, very much like Christian Eriksen has done this season.

Erik ten Hag signed Eriksen on a free transfer last summer after he ran down his short-term deal at Brentford. He reportedly had offers from the London club and his former side Tottenham Hotspur but opted to move to Old Trafford instead.

The Danish midfielder is now out for a few weeks following an injury in the FA Cup. Murphy believes it is time for the Red Devils to sign a long-term replacement. He said on talkSPORT:

"I tell you what is worrying from a Liverpool point of view, that relationship between Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong, because he is a player! Barcelona have got to sell some players. They need to recoup over £100m and De Jong would get them a big chunk of that if they let him go."

Murphy claimed that De Jong is even better than Eriksen in some traits and he could be a good signing for Manchester United. He said:

"In effect, De Jong would play where Christian Eriksen is playing alongside Casemiro and Eriksen would be used more of a squad player. That's probably why they went for Eriksen when they didn't get De Jong because they're both creative."

He added:

"De Jong is more athletic and a bit better receiving the ball but they are similar. Frenkie de Jong is a super talent and he would be a big, big addition for them. It would be a really big addition for Manchester United."

De Jong has registered two goals and one assist in 31 games across competitions this season.

Will Barcelona star move to Manchester United?

Manchester United chased Frenkie de Jong for a large part of the summer window last year, but the Dutchman was adamant about staying at Barcelona.

He spoke about the interest from the Red Devils and said at a press conference:

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and this is why I always remained calm in the summer. I can't give too many details. Barça have their own ideas and I have mine and sometimes they clash. But in the end, things went well. Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. I never changed this decision during the summer."

Some reports suggested that De Jong wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League and this rejected the Red Devils.

Barcelona were, however, knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. They were also thrown out of the Europa League in the Round of 32 by Ten Hag's side.

