“Big b***s” – James Maddison pledges support towards Harry Maguire with brilliant Instagram message amid criticism 

England midfielder James Maddison has rallied in support of compatriot Harry Maguire after constant criticism against the latter.

England beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday, September 12. Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 32nd minute before Jude Bellingham doubled their lead three minutes later. Harry Kane scored their third goal in the 81st minute.

Scotland got one back in the 67th minute, though, via an own goal from Harry Maguire, who came on for Marc Guehi at halftime. The Manchester United defender was subject to sarcastic praise from Scottish fans every time he touched the ball.

As per Fotmob, he completed 39 of his 41 passes, won his only aerial duel, gave three long balls, and also made one recovery. However, the story of the game revolved around his own goal.

After the game, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison took to his Instagram account to show support for Maguire. He shared a picture with the defender, with a clapping emoji and writing in emoji form:

"Big B**ls"

Harry Maguire has faced immense criticism in recent years from fans and pundits alike for club and country. While he has lost his starting place at Manchester United, he still is a key player for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate hits back at criticism faced by Harry Maguire

After their win over Scotland, Gareth Southgate hit back at pundits and other people from England who criticize and slam Harry Maguire on a consistent basis. He hailed the defender's character and resilience, saying (via Sky Sports):

"He's just come out and spoken to the media, which I think shows the resilience and the character of him. We're now in a situation where, because of people in our own country, the opposition think they can have fun with him. What's that about?"

He also said:

"He's been an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we've had - critical for what we've been doing. We allow him to be open to that? It's a joke; an absolute joke. It makes me livid."

Southgate explained that he has no issue with banter from opposition fans but gets angry at people from England harrowing Harry Maguire:

"Thankfully he's got the support of the dressing room and the people behind him. I thought the England fans in the stadium tonight were absolutely brilliant. I've no problem with the Scotland fans - they're having fun. But what stirs that up is people in our own country. Other players will think: 'Is that what awaits us?'"

He added:

"Great credit to him that he managed to show the composure with the ball, keep the ball and put that moment behind him."

Harry Maguire, 30, has made 59 appearances for England and also contributed seven goals and two assists.