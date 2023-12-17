“Big banana skin” - Paul Merson explains why Brighton clash could be tricky for Arsenal

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates in the Premier League today, December 17, and football pundit Paul Merson believes it could a tricky clash for the hosts.

The Gunners are coming off the back of a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League clash which saw Mikel Arteta's side cede top spot to Liverpool.

Then in the midweek, the London outfit were held to a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, although their passage to the last-16 was already secured.

Regardless, Arsenal are the favorites to beat Brighton, who are down in eighth position on the table, having accrued 10 points fewer.

Merson, who made 327 league appearances with the Gunners in 12 years, feels the Seagulls are capable of posing a threat.

It's worth remembering that the southern outfit has, this year, beaten Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Ajax, twice, in all competitions, while also holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, the team have also lost 6-1 to Aston Villa in the league, and dropped points to Burnley, Everton and Fulham.

Suffice to say, Roberto De Zerbi's side are erratic, and Merson wrote on X that Arsenal must beware, although he predicted the home side to ultimately prevail. He said (via X):

"Huge game for Arsenal today, big banana skin because you don’t know what Brighton side will show up. I’m going for an arsenal win [red dot][white dot][red dot][white dot]"

Arsenal have lost their last three home games to Brighton

Arsenal have struggled to perform against Brighton & Hove Albion at home in recent times, losing their last three matches against the side at the Emirates in all competitions.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 in April 2022 and then 3-1 in November the same year in the League Cup. Earlier in 2023, Arteta's side were humiliated 3-0 by the Seagulls in May which dealt their title hopes a huge blow.

Although the current season is not even halfway through, a loss would allow Liverpool to pull further clear of Arsenal in first position, as the north London side aim for another title assault.