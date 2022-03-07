“Big, big talents” - Cesc Fabregas names 2 Arsenal stars who are the ‘present and the future’

Former Gunners hero Cesc Fabregas has named two players as ‘the present and the future’ of Arsenal Football Club. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been hailed as ‘the present and the future' of the north London club by their former skipper.

Mikel Arteta's side beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road to overtake Manchester United for the fourth spot in the Premier League table. Saka and Odegaard combined really well as the latter opened the scoring for the Gunners on the five-minute mark against the Hornets.

A fantastic overhead kick from Columbia international Cucho Hernandez in the 11th minute gave Roy Hodgson's side their equalizer. However, a fantastic 30th minute strike from Saka re-established Arsenal's lead and Fabregas was impressed with him and Odegaard.

The Spanish midfielder, who is now on the books of AS Monaco, took to Twitter to heap praise on the duo.

Cesc Fàbregas Soler @cesc4official 🏻 Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents 👏🏻🔥

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli later scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season to give the Gunners a two-goal cushion. Watford struck late to make the scoreline 3-2 but Arsenal held out for a win.

They overtook both Manchester United and West Ham United and have more games in hand to extend their lead at the fourth spot.

Manchester United lost 1-4 to Manchester City later on Sunday. West Ham United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers also seem to be falling behind in the top four race as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for the top four and will face Everton on Monday night.

Arsenal have every reason to be excited about the future

It was an uphill task for Mikel Arteta when he took charge of the Gunners back in 2019. He has done a good job so far. It has been far from an easy journey for the London club under the Spaniard but things can get better from here.

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% chance conversion

88% pass accuracy

41 touches

4 final third entries

4 ball recoveries

3 duels won

2 tackles

1 chance created

1 shot

1 goal



Been in superb form recently. Martin Ødegaard in the first half vs. Watford:100% chance conversion88% pass accuracy41 touches4 final third entries4 ball recoveries3 duels won2 tackles1 chance created1 shot1 goalBeen in superb form recently. Martin Ødegaard in the first half vs. Watford: 100% chance conversion 88% pass accuracy 41 touches 4 final third entries 4 ball recoveries 3 duels won 2 tackles1 chance created 1 shot 1 goal Been in superb form recently. ✌️ https://t.co/OcxZrTES9p

The Gunners have been missing from Champions League football for five years and could break that absence next season.

Arteta and his team deserve all the plaudits for turning around the fortunes of the club.

The Gunners have some real gems on their hands in the likes of Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe to name a few.

