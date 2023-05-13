"Big, big trouble" – Mark Lawrenson reveals why Liverpool should beat Leicester City easily

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 victory for his erstwhile club in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Monday (May 15).

The Reds have launched a late charge to achieve a top-four spot at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since losing three back-to-back games earlier in March and April, they have been on an epic eight-match unbeaten streak.

The Foxes, on the other hand, are currently struggling in 18th place with 30 points from 35 games. They have been on an underwhelming run of form, registering just a single victory in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed that Liverpool would win away at Leicester. He wrote:

"Liverpool should win this fairly easy. I think Leicester are in big, big trouble."

The Merseyside outfit have an upper hand over Leicester in terms of head-to-head record. They have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Dean Smith's side, more than they had in their previous 19 against them.

Leicester, who last registered a clean sheet against EFL League Two outfit Walsall earlier this January, have overseen just one shutout in their past 13 league clashes against the Reds. With the Jurgen Klopp-coached side netting 19 times in their last seven matches, the Foxes are expected to have a tough time in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on facing Leicester City

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his two cents on the prospect of locking horns with a relegation-threatened Leicester City side this Monday. He told reporters:

"In my first season here, Leicester won the league, a special story. Now the story is obviously completely different, they are in a relegation battle. I saw their [2-2] game against Everton, they had some really good spells. When you're in a relegation battle, we have to expect a team that wants to stay in the league and will fight for all they have."

When queried about Liverpool's late push to achieve a top-four spot this campaign, Klopp responded:

"We don't usually mention [moments like Barcelona comeback in 2018-19 or Alisson Becker header in 2020-21) but people involved do remember. We were around when such miracles happened. But it was in our hands then. Now we have to win all our games but it doesn't mean anything changes. A few weeks ago, I couldn't see it at all."

The Reds are currently in fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 62 points from 35 games with a goal difference of +25. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who still have an extra match in hand.

