"Big congrats on the W" - Will Smith praises Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in MLS opener

Hollywood actor Will Smith has congatulated Lionel Messi following Inter Miami's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their first game of the new MLS season on Thursday (February 21).

Messi, 36, commenced his first full campaign in American football with a win as his side coasted to an eventual comfortable win over Salt Lake. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner didn't score on the night but came close to doing so on a couple of occasions.

After an early free-kick was cleared off the line, Messi played Robert Taylor through on goal to open the scoring in the 39th minute. The Herons resisted a sustained spell of pressure after the break, with their custodian Drake Callendar thwarting Salt Lake.

Luis Suarez - making his Miami as well as MLS debut - sent Diego Gomez through on goal seven minutes from time to confirm the win. Following the game, Smith congratulated Messi on the field as he was coming off and posted the picture on Instagram, captioning it:

"This was CRAZY! Big congrats on the W. 'Preciate you"

With his latest goal contribution, Messi has 11 goals and six assists in 15 games across competitions for the Herons.

"We could have scored one more goal" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami coach

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino was a pleased man after opening the new MLS season with a win.

However, the Argentine reckoned his team could have scored more than the two they did on the night at the DRV PNK Stadium following an underwhelming pre-season, where the Herons won just once in seven games.

“I think they played a good game in the first half, and above all we didn't suffer defensively," said Martino (as per the Herons' website).

"We could have scored one more goal, and the truth is that it was a first half that was expected from the team. .... I think that we have to continue building week by week."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami next take on LA Galaxy on Sunday (February 25) at Dignity Health Sports Park.