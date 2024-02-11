“Big game player” - Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in awe of Real Madrid superstar’s performance against Girona

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Jude Bellingham as a 'big game player' following his brace for Real Madrid on Saturday (February 10).

Bellingham netted a brace against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos won 4-0 in the top-of-the-table clash. After Vinicius Junior had put Madrid 1-0 up, Bellingham doubled their advantage after the Brazilian sent him through with a delicate through ball.

The Englishman came back to haunt the Blanquivermells in the second half with another goal, slotting home from close range after Paulo Gazzaniga had parried Vinicius' shot into his path. Rodrygo put the final nail Girona's coffin with a fourth as Madrid pulled five points clear of the Barcelona-based side at the top.

Following a dry spell in the last few weeks, Bellingham was back to his best, taking Girona's defence to the cleaners with his devastating finishing. It drew him widespread acclaim, including from his international teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool star left Bellingham a compliment on Instagram for his performance.

He simply wrote "big game player" underneath a picture of the former Borrusia Dortmund star from Saturday night. The pair have enjoyed great bonding off the pitch while on training with England, with their bromance clips often doing the rounds whenever they link up.

Alexander-Arnold's comment on Bellingham's post

Bellingham has enjoyed a terrific first campaign with Real Madrid, netting 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games across competitions, including a league-high 16 in La Liga.

His attacking brilliance have added to Madrid's impetus, ensuring that Karim Benzema isn't missed at the club, but more importantly, it has helped them contend for major titles.

Real Madrid's title charge gets big boost

Real Madrid entered the clash knowing that a victory would put them five points clear of second-placed Girona, consolidating their place in first, but a defeat would take the visitors top.

Los Blancos meant business from the off, running riot against the Blanquivermells, who were uncharacteristically sloppy in defence. Their otherwise menacing offensive vanguard was quiet too.

There's still 14 games to go, so Real Madrid cannot afford a dip, which could throw the title race open again. Nonetheless, Carlo Ancelotti's side are breathing fire at the moment and will take some stopping.