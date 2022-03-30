“Big game players” - Manchester United fans rejoice as Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo combine to devastating effect for Portugal

Manchester United fans rejoiced at the sight of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo linking up for Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

The two Red Devils were at their scintillating best as Ronaldo squared a delicious ball for Fernandes to finish with aplomb for Portugal's first goal. Fernandes then added another goal as they beat North Macedonia 2-0 on Tuesday, 29 March.

The goal that put Portugal on course for the World Cup in Qatar had Manchester United fans ranting and raving.

Here were just some of the reactions:

Here were just some of the reactions:

Castro1021 @Castro1021 BRUNO AND RONALDO INJECT IT! BRUNO AND RONALDO INJECT IT! 🇵🇹

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to link up for Manchester United next season

United fans will be encouraged by the duo's performances on Tuesday night

Prior to Tuesday's game, their had been questions around Ronaldo's footballing future. There were questions as to whether the 2022 World Cup would be the former Real Madrid star's last international tournament.

He hit back at the notion of retirement, saying (via BBC Sport):

"The one who will decide my future is me. If I want to play more, I play. If I don't want to, I don't play."

After Tuesday night's game, he will be at Qatar come winter time but before that all eyes will turn to his club situation. There has been speculation with regard to his future at Manchester United.

The forward has encountered a problematic second-spell at Old Trafford following his move last summer from Juventus.

The Red Devils have been woeful and could even miss out on Champions League football next season. They are sixth in the Premier League, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one more game.

But the club are set to undergo huge changes which will include a new manager being appointed in the summer. According to The Telegraph, Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Mauricio Pochettino are the frontrunners.

Ronaldo may feel that with a solid plan and a new squad being envisioned, he could be part of a huge transformation for the United side.

Certainly, Fernandes does, as he is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new deal with the Old Trafford outfit, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



New deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. Magic moment for Bruno Fernandes. Two key goals for Portugal, World Cup secured - then he’ll be fly back to England in order to sign his new contract with Man United.New deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. Magic moment for Bruno Fernandes. Two key goals for Portugal, World Cup secured - then he’ll be fly back to England in order to sign his new contract with Man United. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFCNew deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. https://t.co/XSTioxCfdZ

Having not hit the heights of his previous seasons, the former Sporting CP midfielder will hope to be the star man under a potential new boss.

But for their country, both Fernandes and Ronaldo will be lining up in what may just be the latter's final chance at World Cup glory.

What a send-off it may be for the footballing icon should he lift the famous trophy in Qatar to add to the European Championship win of 2016.

Edited by Aditya Singh