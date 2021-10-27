“Big lies to make headlines” - Paul Pogba rubbishes claims that he snubbed Solskjaer after Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has denied reports suggesting he snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend.

Reports had emerged that Pogba has snubbed the United manager after the Frenchman was sent off in the second half during their defeat to Liverpool.

However, Paul Pogba has now cleared the air. He made an Instagram story, urging people not to read into such stories and emphasized that he still respects Manchester United, Solskjaer and the fans.

"Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100% fake news," he wrote. "Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see. The only reason I address this b.s. is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better you are, they have no shame and will say just anything with no basis AT ALL."

Paul Pogba had one of his worst games in a Manchester United shirt against Liverpool. The 28-year-old midfielder was left on the bench by Solskjaer and was introduced in the second half with Manchester United already 4-0 down.

Pogba, however, did not have any positive impact on the proceedings. The former Juventus star was sent off after just 15 minutes following a reckless two-footed challenge on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a contract extension with Manchester United

Paul Pogba has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has shown no indications of penning a new deal with the club he rejoined back in 2016.

If Pogba does not sign a new deal by January, the Frenchman will be free to sign a pre-contract with any European club.

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has confirmed that there have been no talks regarding his new deal with Manchester United. Speaking to the Times, Riola said:

“You would have to ask Manchester United about Paul’s contract extension. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update.”

As things stand, Paul Pogba's form has taken a massive dip over the past few weeks. He made an exceptional start to the new season, registering seven assists in the first four Premier League games. However, Pogba has failed to make a single goal contribution in United's last five games.

Manchester United are currently on a four-game winless run which includes defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool.

