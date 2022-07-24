"Big players had far worse games than him" - Sources close to Harry Maguire offer staunch defence of Manchester United captain

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly committed to silencing his critics in the upcoming season, with sources claiming he has turned his back on a potential move to Barcelona.

Maguire, who has three years left in his current contract at Old Trafford, came under fire on several occasions in the last campaign for his below-par performances. He helped his team register only seven clean sheets in 37 games across competitions.

Despite his poor form, new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag confirmed last week that Maguire will retain the captain's armband next season. The 29-year-old, who is currently on the club's pre-season tour in Australia, is also keen to prove his doubters wrong.

As per Mirror, a source close to Maguire said:

"Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with Manchester United. When it comes to mental strength, Harry has it in spades. As usual, he will get down to doing what he does best."

A close friend added:

"Harry has been made the scapegoat for Manchester United's poor displays last season. Some so-called big players had far worse games than him. It seems that someone has to pay the price. The other season, it was David de Gea, who has been magnificent during his time at the club."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Ajax for centre-back Lisandro Martinez in a deal worth up to £57 million, as per Sky Sports. The 24-year-old, who is set to sign a five-year contract, is expected to provide competition to Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Twenty3 @Twenty3sport Lisandro Martinez was a lot more involved than Harry Maguire last season. Lisandro Martinez was a lot more involved than Harry Maguire last season. https://t.co/0UdvHKfLI7

Manchester United manager backs Harry Maguire to shine next season

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Maguire, who joined United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. During a pre-season press conference, he said (via ESPN):

"I will support him everywhere I can, but in the end he has to do it by himself, and he has the qualities to do it. He has proved it in the past, but he has also to prove it in the present time and in the future. He has played 60 times for England. Harry is really impressive, and I expect a lot from him."

Maguire has made 143 appearances for the Red Devils, registering seven goals and five assists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far