"Big plus to see him doing well in training" - Medical expert reveals when Paul Pogba could return to action for Manchester United

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed Manchester United could reintroduce Paul Pogba into their lineup after the winter break. Pogba picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with France, and has not played for United since October.

The Frenchman has missed 15 games for his club in the process, but returned to training last week before Manchester United’s clash against West Ham United.

Pogba now has nearly two weeks to get match-fit for United’s next game. The Red Devils will play Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 4.

Dinnery has explained that Pogba could straightaway be thrown into the mix after doing well in training.

“After the winter break, he should be fairly well placed to return to that matchday squad. I didn’t think it was a great surprise that we haven’t seen him in these last few games, but it’s a big plus to see him doing well in training.

“As long as that return to training continues to go well, he’s going to be around two or two-and-a-half weeks. He’s got good baseline levels of fitness, so I’d expect him to be reintroduced to that matchday squad after that winter break,” Dinnery told Football Insider.

Pogba will hope to play a big role for Manchester United in the second half of the season

Pogba has had an injury-ravaged season so far. He needs to find some rhythm in the second half of the season as Manchester United seek to finish in the top four.

The Frenchman will also be out of contract in the summer, so he needs to put in some assured displays in midfield.

Lest we forget, there is a World Cup later this year. While Pogba has always been in the first team reckoning for the French national team, he can ill-afford to be out of rhythm leading up to the quadrennial event.

United will hope they have a fully fit and hungry Paul Pogba after the winter break. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league table, and will look to strengthen their grip on the top four when the league resumes in February.

