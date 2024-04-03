"Big win especially with the rotation", "Calm, cool, professional" - Fans react as Arsenal secure 'comfortable' 2-0 win over Luton Town

Arsenal fans were delighted after their team secured a 2-0 Premier League win against Luton Town on Wednesday (April 3). They have now reclaimed the top spot on the table with the win against the Hatters.

Daiki Hashioka's own goal and Martin Odegaard's effort were enough to provide them with all three points. The Gunners have now moved ahead by a point in the race for the title, with Liverpool set to play against Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4).

The two goals of the game saw Emile Smith Rowe shine. He and Kai Havertz linked up well, leading to Odegaard's goal in the 24th minute. Smith Rowe was also involved in Hashioka's own goal at the stroke of half-time.

The Gunners opted to rest some key players against their opponents, as Arteta made five changes to the starting lineup from the previous game. This hardly affected them as they controlled the game, keeping 59% of the ball and taking 13 shots as compared to Luton's five.

The supporters' responses were overwhelmingly favorable, with many praising the squad for the win. One fan said:

"Big win especially with the rotation"

Another hailed the Gunners and tweeted:

"Calm, cool, professional. 3 points and move on"

Here is a selection of the reactions to their win on X (formerly Twitter):

Arsenal, who played out a 0-0 league draw against Manchester City last weekend, have 68 points from 30 matches. The Reds and the Cityzens trail them by a point, with Jurgen Klopp's men having a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta pleased with performance as Arsenal climb back to the Premier League summit

Manager Mikel Arteta was pleased for the Arsenal players who came into the team and provided a strong performance to see off the relegation candidates with relative ease.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard told BBC Match of the Day (via DAZN):

"We managed to rotate and freshen the team up a bit. Those who came in did really, really well. We scored two very good goals and in the second half, credit to Luton they are a really good side and difficult to play against but overall [we earned] a win and another clean sheet and in a couple of days we play again."

Arteta went on to reveal that their focus was now on the weekend, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion:

"To have a squad they have to play. We have to make those decisions. The contribution they make to the team was very good. Now we recover and go again because we have Brighton away [on Saturday]."

Brighton, placed ninth in the table, played out a 0-0 draw against Brentford in their gameweek 30 match and will next face Arsenal on April 6 at the Amex.

