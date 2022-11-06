“Bigger Barcelona legend than Messi,” “I’ve never been happier” – Barca fans turn emotional as Gerard Pique is named in playing XI for the final game of his career

An emotional Barcelona fan termed Gerard Pique a bigger legend for the club than Lionel Messi as the defender is named in the starting XI for the final game of his career.

Pique recently announced that the clash against Almeria will see him grace the football pitch for the last time in his career. The 35-year-old had a glittering spell with the Catalan club, winning three UEFA Champions League titles, eight La Liga titles, and more trophies during his stay.

However, he has struggled for form in recent seasons. Summer arrivals in the form of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen further pushed him down the pecking order.

With the club in a dire situation financially, Pique's decision to retire will save them millions of dollars.

The centre-back will make his 616th appearance for the Catalan club against Almeria. He has scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists during his time at Camp Nou.

Fans were emotional to see him named in the Barcelona line-up for the final time in his career. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

GoatSZN @UTDxGoat @FCBarcelona @3gerardpique Pique is a bigger Barcelona legend than Messi @FCBarcelona @3gerardpique Pique is a bigger Barcelona legend than Messi

🌴 @lewyball @FCBarcelona @3gerardpique Ive never been happier seeing pique in the starting XI @FCBarcelona @3gerardpique Ive never been happier seeing pique in the starting XI😭

The Catalan club are currently in the second spot of the La Liga table with 31 points from 12 games. They trail league leaders Real Madrid by a point. A win would see Pique leave the field for the last time as a Blaugrana with his team in pole position.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique once gave his verdict on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Gerard Pique has played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gerard Pique has played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his career. He was teammates with Ronaldo at Manchester United. The defender had an extensive time with Messi at Barcelona.

When quizzed by Rio Ferdinand in 2016 about who he thought was the better player, he said (via GiveMeSport):

“I think that they are both amazing. We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport. I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball.

"The ball doesn’t go two metres far from his foot. It’s always there. It’s impossible to catch him, this talent I didn’t see from anyone. Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he’s really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one."

