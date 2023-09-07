"Bigger legacy than Ronaldo" - Fans react as report suggests Argentina superstar Angel Di Maria is set to retire after Copa America in 2024

According to ESPN Argentina, Angel Di Maria is set to retire from the Argentina national team following the 2024 Copa America. Fans on Twitter are left saddened by the news with few of them making a Ronaldo reference.

Di Maria, formerly of clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and more, currently plays for Liga Portugal side Benfica at the club level.

He is a bonafide legend of the Argentina national team. Di Maria has so far made 132 appearances for the national team, scoring 29 goals and providing 27 assists.

The player has won three trophies with his national team, the FIFA World Cup, the Copa America, and the Finalissima. Di Maria has scored in the finals of all three tournaments.

Hence, it's understandable why fans might be gushing over the fact that the player is set to retire from international football. They reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Bigger lagecy than Ronaldo."

Another fan commented:

"2026 dream in tatters."

Di Maria is part of the team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia. However, reports suggest that Nico Gonzalez could be preferred ahead of Di Maria for the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as reports percolated that Angel Di Maria is set to retire from the national team next year:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Argentina ace Angel Di Maria one of the few players to share the pitch with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria is one of the most clutch players in modern football. Under the brightest of lights, the Argentina superstar has always elevated himself to better standards and has served his team.

Di Maria is also one of the select few to share the pitch with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his career. He played alongside the Portuguese for 166 matches at Real Madrid and combined in 28 goals.

On the other hand, Di Maria has shared the pitch with Messi 134 times, combining in 15 goals. Hence, he has been a blessed player as not many got the chance to share the pitch with both legends as teammates.