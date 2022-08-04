"Biggest bunch of overpaid, under-performing wastrels" - Piers Morgan makes grim prediction on Manchester United's Premier League season

British journalist Piers Morgan has slammed Manchester United players as overpaid and under-performing while predicting the side won't finish inside the Premier League's top six positions this season.

In an explosive column for The Sun, the 57-year-old has ripped into the Red Devils for their lack of commitment and dedication.

Manchester United begin their top-flight campaign on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Season starts this weekend and Manchester United still have not signed anyone in a position that was of the highest importance this summer. Season starts this weekend and Manchester United still have not signed anyone in a position that was of the highest importance this summer.

There are plenty of expectations from them of recovering from the catastrophe of the 2021-22 campaign under the widely hailed Dutchman.

However, Morgan isn't convinced, and having seen them finish outside of the league's top six places last season, he believes United won't do any better this time around either.

In his article, he wrote:

"The biggest bunch of overpaid, under-performing wastrels in Premier League history will have another terrible season. So much expensive talent but so little dedication, commitment or pride in wearing those world-famous shirts."

Speaking of Ten Hag, he further wrote:

"New manager Erik ten Hag talks a good game but his transfer business so far has been seriously underwhelming and he will quickly discover his showboating Twitter-obsessed prima donnas just don’t have the right mentality to compete. I doubt they will even make the top six."

The Red Devils have signed Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia this summer, but there's clearly a need to sign more players.

Then there's the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga, with the Portuguese ace wanting to leave but no club making an offer yet.

United's pre-season campaign was also mixed, winning their first three games and then failing to win any of their next three, while also losing once.

Manchester United to bench Ronaldo on the opening day

With only three days left before the 2022-23 Premier League season begins, Manchester United are busy preparing themselves for the Brighton clash.

While their starting lineup for the opener is unclear, Cristiano Ronaldo is certain to miss it, having been absent for the bulk of their pre-season campaign.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik Ten Hag discusses Manchester United's transfer plans, Frenkie de Jong and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo #MUFC 🗣️ "It's not about signing players, it's about signing the RIGHT players"Erik Ten Hag discusses Manchester United's transfer plans, Frenkie de Jong and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo 🗣️ "It's not about signing players, it's about signing the RIGHT players"Erik Ten Hag discusses Manchester United's transfer plans, Frenkie de Jong and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/CF0OPrB5Wy

He returned to the fold last Sunday for their final friendly game of the summer against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, but played only 45 minutes before leaving.

That intensified exit rumors and with just under a month left for the transfer window to shut, it will be interesting to see how this saga unravels.

