"Biggest club signing since Neymar", "Own Real Madrid already" - Fans react as Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian star

Barcelona announced the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. The player will join in 2024. Fans on Twitter reacted as the Blaugrana confirmed the move.

Roque is among the top talents in world football at the moment. The youngster has scored 15 goals and has provided six assists in 30 games across competitions for the Brazilian club this season.

Barca have agreed a deal worth €60 million, including add-ons, for the prodigious Brazilian. Fans are clearly delighted with the impending arrival. They reacted to the signing on Twitter as one of them wrote:

"Biggest club signing since neymar and I'm not kidding."

Another claimed:

"Own Real Madrid already."

The Blaugrana have Robert Lewandowski in their ranks. However, the Pole is 34. He's entering the twilight of his career. Hence, the club are looking to secure the future. Roque might just be that player.

Why is Barcelona's new signing Vitor Roque compared to Ronaldo Nazario?

Vitor Roque has high expectations placed on his shoulder. He has drawn comparisons with none other than Ronaldo Nazario, a player considered as the greatest No. 9 by many.

Much like Ronaldo, Roque is making a move to Barcelona at a tender age. However, fans might wonder in what sense Roque is similar to the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner.

Brazilian sporting director Gustavo Grossi once explained the reason behind the comparisons (h/t Barca Centre):

"Vitor Roque is the only footballer who can truly become the new Ronaldo Nazario. He has everything Ronaldo had: speed, technique, finishing ability and a winning character."

Roque arrives at European football at just 18. At Barca, he joins one of the greatest clubs in the world. The ceiling is set high for the Brazilian youngster. Whether he can do justice to his talent and fulfil expectations remains to be seen, though.

