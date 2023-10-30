"Biggest cut of my career" - Lionel Messi's barber shares snap ahead of 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris

Lionel Messi's barber has shared a snap of the Argentine icon's fresh haircut ahead of the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala set to take place on Monday (October 30).

Messi is expected to be named the best player in the world yet again following his incredible performances and achievements with club and country over the last 12 months.

The day is finally here when we'll get to know which player will go home with football's most coveted prize this year. The winner will be announced by the organizers France Football during the award ceremony, which will be held today at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the winner has already been decided, with Lionel Messi set to take home his eighth Ballon d'Or. As the Argentine usually does ahead of such days, he's gone to get a fresh haircut heading into the ceremony, which further indicates his potential triumph.

Ahead of the event, the barber who worked on the 36-year-old's hair this time has shared a photo of the player's new look. In an Instagram post, the Miami-based barber shared the photo with the caption:

"Dropping the biggest Leo Messi off ready for tomorrow. Special day where in the name of God he will win his golden ball number 8. Thank you Leo for always trusting in me and blessing me with making possibly the biggest cut of my career. WILL BE SEEN BY THE WORLD."

Lionel Messi became the favorite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award after guiding his country to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The Argentine bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games during the tournament, picking up the Golden Ball and the Silver Boot.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also had a decent season at club level. He bagged 21 goals and 20 assists for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last term, helping the Parisians claim both the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup.

Lionel Messi faces intense competition for the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Despite his achievements, Lionel Messi is not the unanimous favorite for this year's Ballon d'Or. The Argentine faces stern competition from a couple of players who are also pulling massive support.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is expected to give the former Barcelona maestro a run for his money. The Norwegian had an outstanding 2022/23 season, bagging 51 goals and nine assists in 53 games across all competitions, helping the Cityzens to a historic treble.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is another strong candidate in the running for the accolade. The Frenchman also had a standout outing in the World Cup, where he bagged eight goals and two assists in seven matches, picking up the Golden Boot as a result. He also bagged 41 goals and 10 assists for PSG, claiming the league and Super Cup.