"Biggest disappointment in football" - American Youtuber calls out ex-PSG superstar Neymar Jr for moving to Al-Hilal

American Youtuber Anthony Machado expressed his disappointment over Neymar's move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Speaking on the channel, MoreAA9Skillz, he called the Brazil international's career the biggest disappointment in football.

According to Machado, Neymar decided to move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for financial benefits. He believes the same to be the case as the 31-year-old joins the Saudi Pro League. Addressing the move, Machado said:

"The biggest disappointment in football. Not even because he's going to Al-Hilal, but the fact that he went to PSG, and now he's going to Al-Hilal. One of the biggest disappointments in football. If he went from Barcelona to the Saudi Arabian league, I'd be like, okay, cool. But you took a money move to PSG, and you're taking another money move."

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the forward has joined his new club on a $300 million package that could go up to $400 million based on add-ons and commercial deals. Neymar is contracted with the Saudi Pro League outfit until 2025 with no option to extend the deal.

The player's annual salary at PSG was reported around the $39.3 million mark, which is significantly lower than the $200 million he could make at Al-Hilal (via Sporting News).

"He’s an A-list star"- Liverpool legend lavishes praise on Neymar as he joins the Saudi Pro League

Al-Ettifaq v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro League

Al-Ettifaq coach and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on Neymar as he joins Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal. Neymar's new employers will reportedly pay £86.3 million for the services of the Brazil international (via The Guardian).

Gerrard believes the former PSG star does not get the credit he deserves for the work he puts in. Joking that he would not want to see the former Barcelona man in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard said (via Daily Post):

"The name speaks for itself. He’s given me so much joy through the years at Barcelona, PSG and Brazil. I don’t think the boy gets enough credit for the numbers he’s put up. I don’t want him to come because he’s not coming to my team. But in Hollywood terms, he’s an A-list star."

The 31-year-old forward has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Al-Hilal with no option to further extend the agreement. He scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG.