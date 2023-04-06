“Biggest flop of the summer,” “Our weakest link” – Barcelona fans label star player as ‘fraud’ after poor display in 4-0 loss to Real Madrid

Barcelona fans are claiming that superstar striker Robert Lewandowski is a 'fraud' after the Catalan club's 4-0 loss against Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Wednesday. The Blaugrana entered the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final leading 1-0 on aggregate.

However, they were hammered by Los Blancos at Camp Nou. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime (45+1').

Karim Benzema put on a masterclass display in the second half as he scored a hat-trick. The Frenchman has now scored hat-tricks in back-to-back games,

Lewandowski, meanwhile, had only one shot on target during the clash at Camp Nou. He also completed only one out of his four attempted dribbles during the match. The Polish striker won no aerial duel and lost possession of the ball nine times.

Overall, he failed to make any real impact over the course of 90 minutes. Fans are livid with the performance as one expressed frustration by writing this on Twitter:

"Lewandowski is genuinely the biggest flop of the summer. I expected nothing from Ferran or Raphinha, so I’m not surprised by them. But the fact that this dog scored 50 a year in the Bundesliga says a lot."

Another made a big claim as he wrote:

"Lewandowski is literally our weakest link in a team of Roberto & Alonso, have to step up."

While he has scored 27 goals and has provided seven assists in 35 matches since his summer arrival, fans are unhappy with the number 9's displays in the big games.

Here are some of the most notable reactions across Twitter after Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's performance against Real Madrid in the El Clasico:

FIKKKKŚ🦍☢️ @Fikayofmars I've come to a conclusion that lewandowski is a probably a fraud.

Gokul @GokulB61245420 Forget scoring goals, Lewandowski just has no presence in big games. The opposition centrebacks are chilling and bullying him most of the time. Suarez would atleast bite.

F4ST. @F4STFATI Lewandowski is genuinely the biggest flop of the summer. I expected nothing from Ferran or Raphinha, so I'm not surprised by them.



But the fact that this dog scored 50 a year in the Bundesliga says a lot.

v @missh8ter you've gotta admire lewandowski's dedication to ghosting in every single game that actually mattered this season

sm @PrimeMosquito Lewandowski attack the fucking near post ONCE, JUST ONCE, he quiet literally is one of the worst space attacking "top striker" I have ever seen. This guy only prefers the ball to his feet only…

Q. @qazisays Lewandowski is literally our weakest link in a team of Roberto & Alonso, have to step up.

What's next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

While Real Madrid managed to knock Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey, Xavi's team still holds a massive lead over Los Blancos in La Liga.

They will return to action on 11 April to take on Girona in a La Liga home clash. Los Blancos, meanwhile, will play Villareal on 9 April.

Carlo Ancelotti's team can take a massive boost from the win against Barca for the remainder of the campaign. They are active in the UEFA Champions League as well and will play Chelsea in the last eight.

