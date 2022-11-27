Create

"Biggest fraud in football", "Rainy day in hell" - Belgium fans furious with Roberto Martinez as FIFA World Cup starting XI against Morocco is announced

By Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Modified Nov 27, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Some Belgium fans are not happy with Roberto Martinez
Some Belgium fans are not happy with Roberto Martinez's team selection

Belgium have confirmed their starting line-up to face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the fans are not happy.

Belgium got their 2022 FIFA World Cup off to a winning start, beating Canada 1-0 last week. They will now look to make it two wins in two matches when they play their second group-stage game of the tournament today (27 November).

The Red Devils are set to lock horns with Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A victory over the African nation would see them book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Belgium have announced their starting line-up for the match. Roberto Martinez has notably made three changes to the team that beat Canada in their opener

Sunday XI. 🇧🇪 #SelectedbyPwC #BELMAR #DEVILTIME https://t.co/QPcF4UGhU9

Leander Dendoncker has been relegated to the bench, with Thomas Meunier taking his place in the three-man defense. Meanwhile, Thorgan Hazard has taken Yannick Carrasco's place on the left side of the midfield.

Everton's Amadou Onana will play alongside Axel Witsel in a double pivot in midfield. It is worth noting that it is Leicester City's Youri Tielemans who has made way for the Everton man.

Meanwhile, Martinez has trusted veterans Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen by naming them in his first XI again. Michy Batshuayi has also retained his place after scoring the winner against Canada.

The Spanish tactician is confident that his preferred starting line-up will get the job done against Morocco. However, it appears fans are not on board with some of his decisions, including Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Batshuayi being named in the first XI. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Roberto Martinez might be the biggest fraud in football."
Roberto Martinez might be the biggest fraud in football twitter.com/belreddevils/s…

Another supporter tweeted:

"Belgium back 4? must be a rainy day in hell."
Belgium back 4? must be a rainy day in hell twitter.com/BelRedDevils/s…

Here are some more reactions to the Red Devils' starting line-up:

no trossard and no Leicester players twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
Give Faes and Debast some minutes man twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
The bench is better than the starting 11 twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
@BelRedDevils @mbatshuayi @hazardeden10 @HazardThorgan8 @KevinDeBruyne @JanVertonghen @thibautcourtois @AlderweireldTob @ThomMills @axelwitsel28 @CastagneTim that CB partnership in December 2022 is just mad
@BelRedDevils @mbatshuayi @hazardeden10 @HazardThorgan8 @KevinDeBruyne @JanVertonghen @thibautcourtois @AlderweireldTob @ThomMills @axelwitsel28 @CastagneTim Why Vertonghen please 😭 THEATE! FAES???? Onana is a good thing tho. What about Trossard??????
I’m just scared because it’s only old players that are playing (& Thorgan Hazard and Batshuayi) #BELMAR
@BelRedDevils @mbatshuayi @hazardeden10 @HazardThorgan8 @KevinDeBruyne @JanVertonghen @thibautcourtois @AlderweireldTob @ThomMills @axelwitsel28 @CastagneTim Waarom haalt die idioot Dendoncker er nu weer af? Die deed het toch goed? Terwijl Vertonghen langs alle kanten voorbij gelopen werd 🤦 Wie snapt die vent eigenlijk nog? #BELMAR
where is faes twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
I do not get some of these choices won’t lie twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
It’s an improvement but Trossard and Faes not starting is so questionable twitter.com/belreddevils/s…
They're down horrendous twitter.com/BelRedDevils/s…

How are Morocco lining up against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup?

Morocco go into their match against Belgium on the back of a 0-0 draw with Croatia in their opener. They will thus be determined to earn their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today.

Walid Regragui, though, has decided against making any changes to the team that drew against Croatia. The Moroccan tactician has trusted the same set of 11 players to cause an upset over the Red Devils.

🚨 التشكيلة الرسمية للمنتخب الوطني أمام منتخب بلجيكا𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜 against Belgium 🇧🇪#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball https://t.co/pLJacl9RhR

There were concerns about Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui's fitness after the last match. However, the full-back duo have been passed fit to start against Martinez and Co. today.

