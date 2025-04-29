“Biggest problem at Real Madrid isn’t Kylian Mbappe” - Emmanuel Petit aims dig at Florentino Perez and explains reason for their struggles

Emmanuel Petit believes Florentino Perez is Real Madrid’s ''biggest problem'' and not Kylian Mbappe amid the club’s recent struggles. Petit’s remarks came in the aftermath of Los Blancos’ exit from the UEFA Champions League and their Copa del Rey final loss.

Ad

Mbappe, who joined Madrid on a free transfer after leaving his native Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has faced criticism at the Spanish capital. Despite being the club’s highest goalscorer this season (34 goals), his football proficiency has often been questioned.

In fact, after Real Madrid’s defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal, some fans singled out Mbappe for criticism, labeling him the "worst signing in Madrid history." He was even booed after the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently to BesteOnlineCasinoNederland, Emmanuel Petit laid into Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. He blamed him for failing to plan for a future without Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

He said (via GOAL):

“What has gone wrong for Real Madrid? The biggest problem at Real Madrid isn’t Kylian Mbappe, it's Florentino Perez. Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric turned 39, those guys controlled the midfield for years and made them unbeatable. They were amazing players and it’s like Real Madrid didn’t realise it or plan for the future without them.

Ad

“Kylian Mbappe is being booed after they lost in the Champions League and I’ve been one of the only people to defend him. He is being killed. You can't have the best strikers in the world and not provide him a midfield to create chances, there is no control of the game, no rhythm.

Ad

“Perez was obsessed with Kylian Mbappe for three seasons and all of a sudden his dream came true, but he didn’t see what was happening in midfield, with Kroos and Modric. Vinicius Junior isn’t the same player as last season, Jude Bellingham isn’t the same player, Rodrygo is the same, and the midfield isn’t there behind them.

Ad

“You also see Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger falling out in training, the atmosphere isn’t good, and the dressing room isn’t good. This team looks to have too many egos and too many players who want to win the Ballon d’Or. Madrid has been the biggest club in the world because of the individual, but most importantly, because of the team. That’s not there right now.”

Ad

Los Blancos are in the second position on the LaLiga table and four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona with five games to spare. They lost in the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey finals to the Blaugrana.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared so far for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe announced a high-profile move to Madrid on June 3, 2024. He officially became a Los Blancos player on July 16, 2024, after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Ad

The Frenchman had a memorable debut as he scored his first goal in a 2-0 win over Italian side Atalanta in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. Despite scoring on his debut, Mbappe had a slow start at Madrid as he couldn’t score in the opening month of the league campaign. However, he silenced his critics as the season progressed.

He compensated for his goal drought in LaLiga with a brace against Real Betis on September 1. On September 17, he scored on his Champions League debut, opening the scoring in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the league stage.

Ad

Simply put, Mbappe has had a remarkable individual season at Los Blancos. His goal against Barcelona in their 3-2 loss in the Copa del Rey final saw him outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in his first season at Real Madrid.

He is on the course to surpass Ivan Zamorano’s record for the most goals scored in a debut season for the club. He has recorded 34 goals and four assists in 51 games across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More