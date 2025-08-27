"Biggest red flag in history" - Rival fans slam Manchester United star Benjamin Sesko for his 'utter cowardice' in penalty shootout loss to Grimsby

Benjamin Sesko has found himself at the center of criticism from rival fans after Manchester United suffered a shock Carabao Cup exit, losing 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout to Grimsby Town on Wednesday night. The Slovenian international, who joined the Red Devils earlier this month, made his debut start for the club at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park.

Having failed to win either of their first two Premier League games this season, expectations were high that Manchester United would redeem against the League Two side. While they dominated early proceedings, Ruben Amorim’s men surprisingly found two goals down by the half-hour mark, courtesy of Charles Verman (22’) and Tyrell Warren (30’).

Amorim’s second-half substitution proved spot-on. Substitute Bryan Mbeumo halved the deficit in the 75th minute before Harry Maguire completed the comeback in the 89th minute to force a penalty shootout.

Grimsby Town took first and scored their first two but put United in control after missing the third. Manchester United scored each of their first four spot-kicks, but Cunha's miss on the fifth gave the hosts a lifeline. The shootout then moved into sudden death, where Mbeumo’s miss ultimately allowed the fourth-tier side to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Although Sesko failed to impress during the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch, the 22-year-old converted his spot kick when called upon. However, his decision to take United's 10th penalty didn't sit well with rival supporters, who accused him of shying away from the responsibility of stepping up earlier.

An X user wrote:

“Sesko 10th penalty taker biggest red flag in history.”

Another added:

“I’m so glad we didn’t sign Sesko. Imagine Gyökeres was our 10th penalty taker in a shoot out v Grimsby. I can’t 🤣🤣🤣”

“Let’s not get this twisted, that was utter COWARDICE from Sesko. 10th penalty? Last outfield player? Question marks when he didn’t want to compete with Kai, but I’ve never seen anything like that before,” another rival fan chimed in.

“Genuinely cannot believe Sesko went 10th in the shoot out that’s gotta be unheard of for a striker????,” another expressed disbelief.

A final summed up the whole mood with:

“Sesko taking the 10th pen is DARKKK.”

The loss will go down as one of the most embarrassing defeats in United’s history. It is the first time they have been eliminated from a domestic cup competition by a fourth-tier team in England.

Ruben Amorim apologizes to Manchester United fans after Carabao Cup exit

Ruben Amorim issued an apology to Manchester United fans after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town on penalties. The Portuguese has struggled to get United going since taking over the coaching mantle.

After the match, Amorim told MUTV:

“I just want to say sorry to our fans, I have nothing to say anymore about the performance. When everything is so important in our club and you try to do everything. You have come from pre-season, even Arsenal you lose the game but you are there, you are improving and you see the performance, but then reach this kind of game, when everything is so important in our club. And when you start a game like this… I think my players are talking really loud about what they want, so I’m really sorry to our fans, I have nothing to say anymore.”

Following Carabao Cup elimination, Manchester United turn their attention back to the Premier League. They will face Burnley on Saturday, August 30.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More