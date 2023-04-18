"Biggest WWE star", "UFC 290 here we come" - Video of Cristiano Ronaldo taking down Al-Hilal player with headlock goes viral, fans react hilariously

Cristiano Ronaldo got into a tangle during Al-Nassr's loss against Al-Hilal. Al-Alami suffered a 2-0 loss against their city rivals at the King Fahid international stadium on Tuesday (April 18). On one instance, Ronaldo took down an opponent and was booked for it.

The game was a frustrating one for the Portuguese ace. Chances were few and far between to come by for the away side. Two penalties from Odion Ighalo either side of the interval gave Al-Hilal a two goal lead.

While it looked like Ronaldo got one back for his team with a smashing finish, the 38-year-old was adjudged offside in what was a very close call. VAR check also overturned a penalty decision for Al-Alami after Ronaldo's free-kick had hit Moussa Marega on the arm.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a headed chance and was left a frustrated figure. Al-Alami's SPL title quest took a major hit after the loss to the defending Saudi and Asian champions.

Ronaldo and Co. have 53 points from 24 games and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points, having played a game more than Nuno Espirito Santo's team. However, it was Ronaldo's tangle with an Al-Hilal player that caught fans' attention. They reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Biggest WWE star."

Another wrote:

"UFC 290 HERE WE COME."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Ronaldo took down an Al-Hilal player with a headlock:

CentreGoals. @centregoals | Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock

| Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 🚨🇸🇦| Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 👀 https://t.co/HIMfCZHYQ3

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will shift their attention away from the Saudi Pro League, as Al-Alami play Al-Wehda next in the King Cup of Champions Clash.

The game will take place at Mrsool Park on April 24. Despite his good start with the SPL club, Cristiano Ronaldo has now gone goalless in his last two games, though.

Al-Alami's bid to win the SPL also looks bleak. Whether the team can get a win in the knockout competition in their next game and iRonaldo gets back on the scoresheet remain to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes