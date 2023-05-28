“Bit too crazy for my tastes to be honest” – Jurgen Klopp offers honest reaction to Liverpool’s 4-4 draw with Southampton 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts after his side played an entertaining 4-4 draw against Southampton on Sunday, May 28.

The German appreciated his side for coming back to level the scores after going down 4-2 against the bottom-placed team.

Speaking in the press conference after the game, he said:

"We gave Southampton the chance. We opened the door, they were obviously ready. I have to say, Southampton seem to be a really nice club, the whole atmosphere, you can sense why it's an important club."

"Southampton players wanted to enjoy their last occasion in the Premier League and we let them by silly things like passing in the wrong moment," he added. "Conceding four goals, self-created.

"Being 4-2 down and coming back like we did I liked a lot. Last matchday a lot of people might have thought that's it now. But the boys were really in it. 4-4, eight goals, for the people it was really entertaining. I enjoyed it not so much.

"When we start playing football in the right way, then we are a really good team. If anyone wants to talk about our team over the next six weeks, then I will not be hearing it."

Liverpool came into the game knowing that no result could push them into the top four. The final place was secured by Manchester United with their 4-1 victory over Chelsea midweek.

A draw meant Liverpool finished the season fifth with 67 points. After lying in sixth before the World Cup break and enduring a tough run of form in January and February, Klopp's men have done well to fight back and secure European football.

Liverpool open negotiations for Barcelona star

Jules Kounde could leave Barcelona after just a single season with the club.

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Reds have displayed interest in the 24-year-old as Klopp looks to sign a centre-back.

While central midfield has been earmarked as the priority for the Reds this upcoming summer, the report claims that Klopp's side are also looking to improve their defense.

Multiple reports in Spain suggest that Kounde is unhappy with his situation at Barcelona and has asked to leave the club. This mainly arises from the fact that manager Xavi has been forced to play him mostly at right-back rather than his natural position at the center of defense. The report adds that Liverpool have guaranteed that Kounde will play center-back.

Having just arrived from Sevilla a season ago, Barcelona will look to recoup the full £52 million they paid to secure Kounde's services.

