"Bit of a stretch" - Current player claims Liverpool star Alisson Becker can't be considered the best-ever Premier League goalkeeper

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio believes that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker cannot be considered the best shot-stopper to play in the Premier League.

Antonio did acknowledge the quality the Brazil international brings to a team like Liverpool. However, the forward believes that the Premier League has had better goalkeepers in the past, including Manchester United shot-stoppers Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

Speaking on The Footballers Football Podcast (via Rousing the Kop), the West Ham attacker was quoted as saying the following:

“I think it’s gone a bit too far as in best keeper ever in the Premier League. Obviously, yeah, he’s a good playmaking goalkeeper but so is Ederson. To say the best ever in the Premier League, I think it’s a bit of a stretch. Schmeichel, Van Der Sar, Petr Cech. I just don’t feel he has done enough yet."

Alisson Becker has been one of Liverpool's most consistent players in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Reds. The former AS Roma shot-stopper has bailed his side out on multiple occasions with good saves, including against a 10-men Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.

Despite all of his brilliance in goal this season, Alisson was at fault for one of Real Madrid's goals at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The Brazil international tried to pass the ball out from the back. However, it struck the feet of Vinicius Junior and bounced into the back of the net.

The Reds went on to suffer a 5-2 defeat against the defending Champions League winners in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

As far as clean sheets are concerned in the Premier League, Alisson Becker ranks 26th in the all-time charts with 71 clean sheets from 158 appearances. Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League with 202.

Liverpool return to Premier League action after humiliating defeat in the Champions League

Liverpool will travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (25 February). This comes just four days after their heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders have been in some decent form in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up two straight wins in the league, against Everton and Newcastle United.

Liverpool FC @LFC Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ https://t.co/WUxKr6WY2g

Liverpool, however, are still languishing in eighth place in the league standings, having accumulated 35 points from 22 games.

Poll : 0 votes