"Bit of a surprise for me!" - Premier League manager opens up on Barcelona rumors about 25-year-old forward

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed that he was surprised to learn of reports linking Sergi Canos with a return back to Barcelona.

Spanish media outlet Sport reported that the Blaugrana had been given the chance to bring their former youth product back to Camp Nou for €10 million.

Speaking to the media ahead of Brentford's clash with Southampton, Frank was asked about the validity of the report to which he replied:

"Chris [Wickham, Brentford's communications director] said it to me this morning, it came as a little bit of a surprise for me!

"I think Sergi is a brilliant player, we all know he’s got a past there. What is a rumor or what is a little bit of truth in it, honestly I don’t know.

"I guess if there’s more into it, Phil [Giles, director of football] will knock on my door and tell me.''

Sergi Canos spent three years in the Barcelona academy before moving to Liverpool in 2013 to continue his development.

He has been in England ever since, although he failed to break into the Reds first team, making just one Premier League appearance.

He initially joined Brentford on loan in 2015 before signing permanently in the summer of 2017.

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present for the Bees since then, making 242 appearances for the west London side.

He has scored 35 goals for the club, including their first-ever goal in the Premier League on the opening day of the current campaign.

Does Barcelona need Sergi Canos?

Sergi Canos has impressed for Brentford

There has been no official bid yet from Barcelona for Canos and the Blaugrana are seemingly well-stocked in the attacking areas.

Despite traditionally being a winger, Canos has operated mostly as a wing-back under Thomas Frank and this versatility could be useful at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are short of full-back options and could be in the market for alternatives.

Barcelona have a tendency to re-sign academy graduates and Canos' relatively low price makes him an attractive option.

There is also the possibility of selling him on for a higher fee if he fails to become a regular under Xavi.

Regardless of what happens in the summer, Sergi Canos will have his focus on helping Brentford cap off what has been an amazing campaign in their first Premier League season.

