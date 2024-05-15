"Blame MLS", "Inter Miami is in big trouble" - Fans react as Lionel Messi is ruled out of Herons' clash vs Orlando City

Fans are upset they won't be able to catch Lionel Messi in action when Inter Miami face Orlando City in the MLS tonight (May 15). Gerardo Martino's Herons head to Inter & Co Stadium but looks set to be without their skipper.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports that Messi hasn't made the trip to Orlando for tonight's game. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will be absent as the two rivals do battle and it's a massive blow for manager Martino

The Herons haven't fared well without Messi, winning just one of four MLS games. He's been in red-hot form this season, posting 12 goals and 11 assists in 12 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi, 36, captained Inter Miami to a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Montreal on May 12. There was a moment during that game where he looked to have sustained a knock. The Barcelona legend picked up a knee injury and received treatment after that victory.

Martino's men are top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with eight wins and two losses in 13 games. They'll face their cross-city rivals without the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

One fan was furious with the MLS for scheduling the game midweek:

"Blame MLS for scheduling mid week rivalry games."

Another fan is worried about the Herons' chances against Orlando without Messi:

"Inter Miami is in big trouble against Orlando."

More fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted disappointingly with one upset they won't see Lionel Messi play:

"Oh damn, won't get to watch my goat play."

Another fan wished the legendary forward a quick return:

"Quick recovery king of football."

One fan expects Martino's side to lose:

"Inter Miami is losing then."

One fan insisted viewership will drop as a result of Messi's absence:

"We will not be watching then."

La Liga president Javier Tebas wanted Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona

Javier Tebas wanted Lionel Messi back in La Liga.

Lionel Messi will have spent a year at Inter Miami when July arrives and he's already become a hero at DRV PNK Stadium. The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar captained the Herons to Leagues Cup glory last summer, their first-ever major trophy.

However, Messi nearly made an emotional return to Barca last summer. The Catalans wanted to sign their former captain after he left PSG as a free agent.

Many expected the Blaugrana's all-time top scorer to return to Camp Nou but he opted for Inter Miami. He had concerns about the La Liga giants' financial situation which led to his initial departure in 2021.

La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted last September that he wanted Messi to finish his career with Barca. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Leo Messi didn't finish his career at Barcelona because they couldn't find an agreement. I wish he could have finished his career in La Liga. It would have been the best for him, for me, and for Barcelona."

Lionel Messi became arguably the greatest player in history during 17 trophy-laden seasons in Catalonia. He bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games, winning 35 major trophies and six of his eight Ballons d'Or.