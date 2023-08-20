"Blimey" - Gary Lineker in disbelief as video of Lionel Messi's goal for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final goes viral

Gary Lineker was left awestruck by Lionel Messi's sensational goal for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup triumph over Nashville on Sunday (August 20).

Messi, 36, bagged his 10th goal in just seven appearances for the Herons in the win over Nashville. The Argentine icon weaved his way past one defender before bending a phenomenal effort past goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

It was perhaps one of Lionel Messi's best since arriving at DRV PNK Stadium earlier this summer. The iconic forward's opener stunned Lineker who couldn't help but contain his admiration for the goal. He tweeted:

"Blimey!"

Nashville would equalize in the second half through Fafa Picault's 57th-minute finish. The final then headed to penalties and Messi slotted in the opening one before his Inter Miami side won 10-9.

Lionel Messi has already become a hero in Miami and his teammates threw him up in the air when celebrating their famous victory. His extraordinary exploits for the Herons have helped guide them to their first trophy.

The Argentine icon decided to join Inter Miami after his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain expired. He suggested that adaption was an issue during his time in the French capital.

However, Messi is having no such problem in Florida and he is netting some remarkable goals in the process.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is over the moon he managed to sign Lionel Messi

David Beckham lured the Argentine hero to DRV PNK.

David Beckham has dubbed Lionel Messi as the greatest player in history when expressing his delight at capturing his signature. The Inter Miami co-owner said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“I’ve signed the greatest in football history, I’m so proud.”

Messi joined the Herons on a two-and-a-half-year deal following the expiration of his contract with PSG. Sportico reports that he will earn up to $150 million total from his salary, signing bonus, and equity in the team.

The Argentine's arrival has completely changed Inter Miami from both a sporting perspective and a commercial aspect. The MLS side were in woeful form before he arrived at DRV PNK.

Gerardo Martino's men have now won every match which he has played in and that has led to the club winning their first trophy. It comes as no surprise given Messi's illustrious career which has seen him win seven Ballons d'Or.

The iconic forward also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year with Argentina, cementing his legacy as perhaps the greatest player of all time.