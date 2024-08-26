"Bobbigol" - Real Madrid star pokes fun on social media as Endrick nets first goal for the club

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has teased teammate Endrick on social media following the youngster's first goal for the club. The Brazilian teenager came off the bench to score on his competitive debut for Los Blancos in their 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid sought to repeat the trick of Mallorca from the first game of the season, when they held the champions to a 1-1 draw. They managed to do this for one half, before Real Madrid overpowered them in the second 45 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Star midfielder Jude Bellingham picked up a foot injury in training in midweek, ruling him out of the game against Real Valladolid. The team coped in his absence, with 18-year-old Endrick scoring his first goal for the club.

Trending

Bellingham took to Instagram after the match to tease the youngster with a comment on his post.

Expand Tweet

"Bobbiigol🤍"

Bellingham refers to Endrick as Bobby in a teasing fashion due to the Brazilian once revealing Sir Bobby Charlton to be among his football idols. The England star appeared delighted with his Instagram comment following Endrick's first goal for the club.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confined the teenage star to the bench for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta as well as the LaLiga opener at Mallorca. The 18-year-old, who arrived from Palmeiras this summer, had to wait until the 86th minute to come on for his debut against Valladolid.

Endrick needed only a couple of touches to show his quality, finishing expertly past Karl Hein with an accurate shot off a Brahim Diaz assist. He was a substitute for Kylian Mbappe, who is still yet to open his Real Madrid league account, in the game.

Real Madrid youngster completes move away from club

Real Madrid youngster Nico Paz has sealed a transfer away from the club on a permanent basis. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has signed with newly promoted Serie A side Como, where he will play under Cesc Fabregas.

A product of the club's La Fabrica academy, Argentina U-20 international Paz impressed at the youth level before progressing to make his senior debut in the 2023-24 season. He played eight times for the club but soon found his path blocked by the likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler.

Como paid a reported €6 million to Real Madrid for 50% ownership of Paz, with the Spanish club keeping a 50% sell-on clause. The youngster signed a four-year deal with the new Serie A outfit, where he will play alongside the likes of Sergi Roberto and Pepe Reina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback