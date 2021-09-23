Boca Juniors chief breaks silence on signing Edinson Cavani from Manchester United

Boca Juniors chief Jorge Bermudez has revealed his club's admiration and desire to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Cavani was heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors this summer before opting to stay at Manchester United and see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Edinson Cavani has played just 37 minutes of competitive football for Manchester United this season. The striker suffered an injury setback that has kept him out of action for the last three weeks.

Jorge Bermudez has wanted to sign Edinson Cavani in the near past, and hopes Boca Juniors will be able to sign the 34-year-old soon. He said in this regard:

"It was a great dream at the time, but we deeply respect him. There is the Bombonera; people come, and Boca is waiting for him. Hopefully one day Boca can have that taste," Bermudez told TyC Sports.

Edinson Cavani's father Luis claimed his son is not happy at Manchester United and would prefer his return to South America, saying:

"My son does not feel comfortable in England, and wants to be close to the family again. Edinson is going to end up playing in South America. I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important," Luis told TyC Sports.

"Edinson had many conversations with Riquelme, and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca. If he returns to South America, he is leaning towards Boca."

Many have questioned the role Cavani would play for Manchester United this campaign following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Meanwhile, Cavani is set to miss United's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker is yet to return to full fitness, and is likely to be eased into action by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will look to keep hold of Edinson Cavani till the end of the season

Burnley vs Manchester United - Premier League

Reports have suggested that Cavani could look to seal a move away from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window. That is despite United looking to compete for multiple trophies this season.

The Red Devils are aware of the goalscoring prowess of the 34-year-old. Cavani scored many crucial goals last season as United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final.

To ease the goalscoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo - who has scored four times in three games across competitions - United will look to keep hold of Edinson Cavani this season.

