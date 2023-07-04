"Bodied that small club", "Die hard Cristiano fan"- Fans react as incoming Barcelona signing's tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo resurfaces

Some fans have seemingly dug up an old tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo from to-be Barcelona player Vitor Roque's Twitter account.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca are close to reaching a full agreement on all ends to secure Roque's signature. The current plan is for him to join the Catalan giants in January 2024 and sign a long-term deal which will include a €1 billion release clause.

After news broke of Barca reaching an agreement to sign Roque, fans were quick to unearth an old tweet from the Brazilian striker which praised Ronaldo. He tweeted on 3 November 2021:

"pfv não comparem CRISTIANO RONALDO com ninguém😮‍💨🤙🏽"

It translates to:

"please do not compare CRISTIANO RONALDO with anyone 😮‍💨🤙🏽"

Roque's tweet came right after Ronaldo scored a brace to help Manchester United secure a 2-2 UEFA Champions League group-stage draw against Atalanta. But regardless of his history with the Red Devils, 'CR7' has become synonymous with Real Madrid.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Los Blancos has more or less ensured that those wearing Blaugrana colors prefer Lionel Messi over the Portuguese legend. Both of them have long left their respective La Liga teams.

Their legacies prevail nevertheless. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is by no means a bad role model to have and Roque will be hoping to emulate his career, albeit at Madrid's rivals.

Report explains Brozovic's reason for joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over Barcelona

According to journalist Giacomo Iacobellis (h/t dailypost.ng), Marcelo Brozovic chose to join Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr over Barcelona as he wanted more playing time.

The Croatian star has joined the Saudi Pro League outfit for a fee of €18 million after spending eight-and-a-half years at Inter Milan. Barcelona wanted to sign him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in midfield, but he was unsure of his chances at regular playing time under Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish tactician currently has Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie, Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong as his central midfield options. Brozovic, 30, has penned a three-year deal at Al-Nassr and left Inter after registering 31 goals and 43 assists in 330 games.

Brozovic won five trophies during that time with I Nerazzurri, including the Scudetto in the 2020-21 campaign.

