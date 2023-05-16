Bollywood actress reacts as Roberto Firmino thanks Liverpool fans for chanting his name after 3-0 Leicester win

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has affectionately reacted to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's tribute to fans on social media.

The Reds secured a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last night (15 May). Curtis Jones bagged a brace in the encounter while Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah secured a hat-trick of assists against the Foxes.

Firmino is set to leave the Merseyside outfit this summer when his contract expires. Following the Reds' victory over Leicester, Firmino took to Instagram to thank Liverpool fans with a caption that read:

"Well done boys…What a great win tonight. I’m so grateful to God for the unbelievable affection and love with me and my family. thank you all Reds. #YNWA."

"Give thanks to the Lord and proclaim his greatness. Let the whole world know what he has done. (‭‭‭1 Chronicles‬ ‭16‬‬:‭8‬)."

Sutaria, an ardent Liverpool fan, also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the Brazil international. She added Firmino's post to her story, accompanied by a crying emoji and a heart.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram story

Firmino joined the Reds in 2015 from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. The Brazilian has seen great success at Anfield, winning the Premier League and the Champions League among many other accolades. He has registered 360 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, scoring 109 goals and providing 79 assists.

Jurgen Klopp reveals whether Firmino will play in a Liverpool shirt again

Firmino has recently been sidelined due to a muscle injury. The Brazilian missed his side's win over the Foxes on Monday night as a result. Despite his absence, the striker was received extremely well by Reds fans, with his name echoing inside the walls of the King Power Stadium.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield



Klopp on the Firmino chants, his return from injury and plans for an Anfield send-off. "So cool!"Klopp on the Firmino chants, his return from injury and plans for an Anfield send-off. "So cool!" 😁🎥 Klopp on the Firmino chants, his return from injury and plans for an Anfield send-off. https://t.co/KTwfDP70E7

Following the encounter, Klopp was amazed by the supporters' chanting and said (via 90min):

"It [the chanting] was so cool. I’ve never seen anything like that [for somebody who wasn't playing]."

The German boss then addressed whether Firmino would ever feature in a Liverpool shirt again. He added:

"I think he has a chance of playing [against Villa]. We drive home, Tuesday is a day off - not for him but for the others - and then Wednesday he will be in team training, that is my information. We have to see."

The Reds are currently fifth in the Premier League table, having won 19 of their 36 league encounters this campaign.

