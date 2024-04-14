Bollywood actress shares picture with Karim Benzema

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently shared a photo with Karim Benzema on social media. She was recently seen in Madrid with Benzema (via MoneyControl).

Rautela posted this picture with the former Real Madrid forward on Instagram:

The capacity in which the two celebrities hung out is unknown, as Urvashi Rautela simply added the hashtag "#love" to the post, alongside her name and Benzema's.

The Ballon d'Or winner has already left Spain for the Middle East, after enjoying an impressive career with Real Madrid. While he started in shining colors with Al-Ittihad, Benzema has struggled to find the net in recent months. He has nine goals and seven assists in 20 Saudi Pro League games this season, but he has scored only one goal in 2024.

There have been reports about his feud with manager Marcelo Gallardo, which saw the French international storm out of training and get dropped out of the starting lineup (via GOAL). He also had a delayed return to the club after the mid-season break, following rumors about a potential move to Manchester United or Chelsea. However, he ended up staying at Al-Ittihad.

Jamie Carragher has called on Erling Haaland to play more like Karim Benzema

Former Liverpool defender and TV analyst Jamie Carragher thinks Erling Haaland should change his playmaking and should closely resemble Karim Benzema. That is if the forward intends to challenge Kylian Mbappe for the title of the best player in the world.

Carragher told Haaland (via Football Espana):

“If that’s his ambition, he must add more to his game to take that leap, and seriously challenge his rival for the title of best player of his generation, in Kylian Mbappe. To play as a centre forward at Real Madrid you have to be versatile."

The former Liverpool man added:

"Karim Benzema was seriously underestimated beyond his ability to score. Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer, is much more than just a goal scorer.”

Haaland had a fantastic campaign with Manchester City last season, winning the UEFA Champions League and scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances. With 20 Premier League goals this season, his form has somewhat deteriorated, but he still leads the goalscoring charts in England.

Poll : Will Karim Benzema play again in Europe before he retires? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion