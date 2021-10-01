Bologna vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of important games this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Bologna on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Bologna are in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 4-2 defeat against Empoli last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, have improved in recent weeks and are in sixth place in the league table at the moment. The Biancocelesti stunned AS Roma with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bologna vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an impressive record against Bologna and have won 19 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have managed only seven victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Italian outfits took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Bologna. Lazio were shockingly poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-W-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-L-W

Bologna vs Lazio Team News

Bologna have a few selection concerns

Bologna

Nicola Sansone and Jerdy Schouten are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Adama Soumaoro is also unavailable and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Nicola Sansone, Jerdy Schouten

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Adama Soumaoro

Immobile might not feature in this game

Lazio

Ciro Immobile picked up an injury in the UEFA Europa League this week and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Mattia Zaccagni is also struggling with his fitness and will not be available against Bologna.

Injured: Mattia Zaccagni

Doubtful: Ciro Immobile

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Lazio Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Kevin Bonifazi, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Vedat Muriqi

Bologna vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have not been at their best this year and will need to take it up a notch to secure Champions League qualification this season. The away side has a lethal attacking lineup and has a point to prove in this match.

Bologna have plenty of work to do in the Serie A this year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 0-2 Lazio

