"Bonkers!" - Gary Lineker in disbelief as incredible Lionel Messi stat comes to light

Former England striker Gary Lineker is astounded at an amazing piece of Lionel Messi stat that emerged following the Argentine's free-kick winner against Ecuador on Thursday (September 7).

In their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener in Buenos Aires, the reigning champions were up against a defensively solid Ecuadorian side. Felix Sanchez Bas' side were close to returning home with a well-earned point from the Argentinian capital. However, a moment of Messi's brilliance thwarted their plans.

After 77 goalless minutes at the Estadio Monumental, La Pulga stepped up for a free-kick just outside the box, and the outcome was almost inevitable. Messi curled in a sumptuous effort past a packed Ecuadorian wall and goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Footy Accumulators has reported that since 2018, it was Messi's 31st free-kick for club and country. During that period, the Argentine has also converted as many spot-kicks (excluding shootouts). Lineker reacted to the post with a single-worded response:

"Bonkers!"

Messi and Co. next take on Bolivia at La Paz on Wednesday (September 12) as La Albiceleste look to remain perfect in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina since 2022 FIFA World Cup win?

Lionel Messi led from the front, with seven goals and three assists in seven games, as Argentina ended their 36-year FIFA World Cup drought in Qatar last year. He won his second Golden Ball as a result.

The 36-year-old has shown little signs of slowing down since then despite winning the last major trophy for club and country missing in his illustrious resume. The Inter Miami attacker has appeared in four games since then and has scored in them all.

Post the World Cup triumph, La Pulga scored in Argentina's 2-0 friendly win over Panama in March. Five days later, Messi bagged a hat-trick and an assist as the reigning world champions thumped Curacao 7-1 at home. That game saw the Argentinian join Ali Daie and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only male players to score 100 international goals.

Messi's scoring streak continued in the next outing - a 2-0 win against Australia in another friendly. He then scored in his first competitive game since the World Cup win on Thursday.

That strike saw him equal David Beckham (65) in joint-fourth place in the all-time free-kick scorers list. It also took him level with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez (29) for most goals in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying.