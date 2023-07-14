"Booking a mini bus now and getting them to the airport" – Journalist claims Liverpool will be happy to part ways with 3 key players

Liverpool will be keen to sell Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara for a fine sum this summer, as per journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds are currently in the midst of a major midfield revamp following their poor showing in the center of the park last season. They have allegedly received a host of offers for the aforementioned trio from multiple Saudi Pro League outfits so far this summer.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey suggested that Liverpool could offload the aging midfield trio soon. He elaborated:

"Is this too good an opportunity to not accept bids and completely overhaul the midfield? I agree. FSG are looking at it thinking we can make money on Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. And also clear their entire wage packet, none of this paying 50%, which I think for Fabinho and Thiago they thought they would have to pay half their wages to get them off the wage bill in a year's time."

Highlighting midfield depth at Jurgen Klopp's team, Bailey continued:

"They can clear the decks here. Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobszlai in. Interestingly, I was talking to someone and he pointed out that they have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic. This isn't the same situation as Chelsea as I know they are young, but you have some experience. They have started well over 100 Premier League games."

Bailey stated that Liverpool could sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia with the potential incoming fee from the trio's sale. He added:

"I think they will want another midfielder anyway, it's interesting. I think if they get rid of those three and use the money, Romeo Lavia is a player who we have talked about. I have said that Lavia could end up being the most in-demand star in the Premier League and it's teeing up quite lovely for him now. I think if they could, FSG would be booking a mini bus now and getting them to the airport."

So far, Liverpool have dished out around £95 million to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Liverpool to reignite interest in Premier League midfielder if two of their midfielders leave this summer

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are likely to rejoin the transfer race to snap up Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are sold this summer. However, they are set to face a battle from Chelsea for the £100 million-rated midfielder.

Caicedo, 21, has emerged as a hot topic of transfer speculation of late owing to his stellar performances for Brighton. He has registered two goals and three assists in 53 games for Roberto De Zerbi's side so far.

Meanwhile, Henderson is reportedly keen to secure a permanent switch to Steven Gerrard-coached side Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth around £10 million. Fabinho, on the other hand, is set to be subject of a £40 million bid from Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad, as per The Athletic.