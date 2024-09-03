"Borderline awful to be totally honest with you" - Pundit believes 27-year-old Arsenal star is 'not a very good defender'

Former Watford striker and football pundit Troy Deeney is not impressed by Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Gunners' full-back came off the bench in their 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 31.

The Gunners had started the season strongly with two wins but were held by the Seagulls at home. Former Watford striker Deeney singled out their defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for his performances this season. The Ukrainian had started their opening-day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers while Jurrien Timber came in at left-back for Arsenal's next two matches.

On the Seaman Says podcast, Deeney praised Zinchenko's skillset for moving into midfield but said that he is 'not a very good defender'.

"It requires a certain skillset to do it [moving into midfield], I think Zinchenko is great at doing that, but I think he’s not a very good defender, borderline awful to be totally honest with you,” Deeney said.

Zinchenko came on in the 80th minute against Brighton but barely had an impact. He won 0/1 aerial duel, had just three touches and completed 0/2 passes.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side took the lead at home in the 38th minute. It came courtesy of a brilliant interchange between Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz which saw the latter lob the ball over goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Gunners' star midfielder Declan Rice, however, received a contentious second yellow card early in the second half that turned the tide in favor of the visitors. The Seagulls' forward Joao Pedro leveled the score in the 58th minute and Arsenal had to settle for a point at home.

"Zinchenko should play in midfield at Arsenal" - Troy Deeney

In the same interview, Deeney said that Zinchenko nearly cost Arsenal the game. He pointed out that it required an intervention from goalkeeper David Raya to keep them in the match.

"He nearly cost you the game when he didn’t go for the header, and it’s a great save from Raya," Deeney said.

Troy Deeney also suggested a change in position for the Manchester City defender, saying a midfield position would suit him more.

"I think he’s an unbelievably talented footballer, I just don’t think he’s a defender. He probably needs to go and play in midfield where he’s got some protection behind him," he added.

The Ukrainian defender established himself as Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-back last season, making 35 appearances in all competitions. He contributed to three goals, scoring one and setting up two more. The north London side fell narrowly short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

