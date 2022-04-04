"Born winner" - Stan Collymore explains why Arsenal should sack Mikel Arteta and replace him with Premier League manager

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Arsenal to sack their manager Mikel Arteta and bring in Patrick Vieira as his replacement. Calling Vieira a “born winner,” Collymore has claimed the former midfielder would take the Gunners back to the top sooner than Arteta.

Following a tumultuous start to the Premier League campaign, Arsenal have settled down well under Arteta. They have won six of their last seven games in the league and are in a favorable position in the top-four race. The Emirates outfit are currently fifth in the standings with 54 points, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more games.

AK - 24/7 Arsenal News @akarsenalnews



"Arsenal's board bucked the modern trend and stuck with brave Mikel Arteta when results dipped, no one is laughing at them any more."



Micah knows.



#AFC Micah Richards on Mikel Arteta:"Arsenal's board bucked the modern trend and stuck with brave Mikel Arteta when results dipped, no one is laughing at them any more."Micah knows. Micah Richards on Mikel Arteta:"Arsenal's board bucked the modern trend and stuck with brave Mikel Arteta when results dipped, no one is laughing at them any more."Micah knows.#AFC https://t.co/ngWDyPFmqb

Considering the position the north Londoners are in right now, there is hardly much room for complaint. Stan Collymore, however, maintains that former Gunners man Patrick Vieira is a better managerial candidate than Arteta.

Doubling down on his previous assertion, in which he had asked the Gunners to bring Vieira in Arteta’s place, Collymore told the Sunday People (via TBR):

“Three weeks ago, I waded into Mikel Arteta, saying that Arsenal should sack him and appoint Patrick Vieira. I’ve been slaughtered by Gunners fans. I’d just like to take the opportunity – on the day before Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park – to repeat what I said: Vieira is a Premier League beast and a born winner. The route back to the top will be faster with him in charge.”

The Gunners return to Premier League action with a trip to Vieira’s Crystal Palace on Monday night. Even a point at Selhurst Park would see them leapfrog Spurs into fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be dismissed by Arsenal board if they secure Champions League football

The Gunners are currently the favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League this season. Unless they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, we do not see the club make a managerial change.

In Arteta, they have a manager who promotes young players, has a well-oiled system in place, and has proven himself to be tactically astute.

Arsenal @Arsenal Six goals

Three wins



@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! 🤩 Six goalsThree wins@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! 🤩 ✅ Six goals✅ Three wins@M8Arteta has been named the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month! 🤩

Yes, they have been bested by the big teams in the division this season. However, competing against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City is hardly a walk in the park.

We believe Arteta’s Gunners are heading in the right direction, and they could get considerably better with a few signings in the summer transfer window.

Edited by Samya Majumdar