Borussia Dortmund CEO "glad" they didn't sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken of his happiness in not selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United during the recently concluded transfer window.

It was no secret that Sancho was Manchester United's number one priority in the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils were unable to complete a deal.

Manchester United were not prepared to meet Borussia Dortmund's €120m asking price, and that ensured a game of cat and mouse throughout the summer.

The Red Devils waited even until deadline day for Borussia Dortmund to lower their demands, but that was not found coming from the German club.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, Manchester United's massive losses of revenues meant that they had to structure a deal for Sancho in a way to work within their strict budget limits at this moment.

However, Borussia Dortmund argued that they had no reason to budge on their stance throughout the summer. In fact, Borussia Dortmund had set an August 10 deadline for Manchester United to pay what they demanded for Sancho, but the Red Devils could not muster up the cash at that point.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sancho will continue to be a target for Manchester United for next summer's transfer window. But they have also reported that a deal could be difficult to complete if Dortmund don't lower their demands.

Borussia Dortmund CEO's "relief" at not selling Sancho to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho remained a Borussia Dortmund player for the season

Dortmund CEO Watzke, while talking about the club's business during the summer transfer window, admitted that he was glad the club did not lose a key player like Sancho during the period.

"We could have made a big, valuable transfer in the summer, that’s well known," Watzke told SportBild.

"But we’re glad it didn’t come to this. Of course, we will also implement transfers again in the future, because Corona is clearly throwing us back. Even the biggest clubs are feeling the effects of the pandemic, be it Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid."

“At some point you come to the limit of what you can answer for. You can even see that in Munich right now with David Alaba as an example."

After not managing to complete the deal for Sancho in the summer, Manchester United still managed to sign three attacking players on deadline day - with Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo all making the move to Old Trafford.