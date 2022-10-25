Borussia Dortmund demand inclusion of 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder as part of their deal to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

According to Defensa Central, as reported by El Nacional, Borussia Dortmund want Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz as part of a deal for Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects across Europe at the moment. The 19-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists for the Bundesliga side so far this season.

Los Blancos are interested in the player. However, the England star is rated at a fee of €90 million. Real Madrid are well aware that it will take a fee of at least €100 million to secure a deal for the player.

Florentino Perez is keen to add depth to his midfield. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are aging and have a few years left at the top. Casemiro left for Manchester United during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Bellingham will ensure the club's future is in safe hands alongside the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, Dortmund want Brahim Diaz as part of the deal. Diaz joined AC Milan on loan from the Spanish side last season.

He has flourished in Italy and has scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 games across all competitions for Milan this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided update on Marco Asensio

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander.

Marco Asensio is not getting the gametime he wants at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has made only 11 appearances for Los Blancos so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

His contract is set to expire next summer and there have been doubts about his future at the club. Ancelotti recently spoke about the player ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig (via realmadrid.com):

"The club fully knows what I think and also what Asensio thinks. A lot of players’ contracts are coming to an end and the fact that there’s quite a long break might be the moment to speak about this issue.

"But until this first part of the season is finished, there’s no point talking about this. There’s a lot of time to talk.”

The Italian manager added:

“What I ask of a player who plays less often is for him to be professional, serious and to keep going in the difficult moments. That’s what Asensio is doing and all the other players who feature less. As we have some absences tomorrow, of course some of these players will play and they’ll do their bit for the side."

